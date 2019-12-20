Ozil, Aubameyang and Xhaka all looking for an exit: Arsenal Transfer News Roundup, 20th December 2019

Mesut Ozil could be on his way out of the Emirates in January

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s Arsenal transfer roundup for the day. With the Gunners reportedly ready to present new boss Mikel Arteta any time now, there are a number of rumours doing the rounds regarding the club’s activities in the upcoming January transfer window, with both incomings and outgoings being reported.Without further ado, here are today’s stories.

Ozil edging closer to an exit with Fenerbahce hovering

The Guardian is reporting that Mesut Ozil could be on his way out of the Emirates in January, with Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce being the German international’s most likely destination.

The report states that a six-month loan is the most likely outcome for this deal, and it’d probably make sense given Ozil’s angry reaction to his substitution in the Gunners’ recent loss to Manchester City, kicking his gloves at the bench.

According to the Guardian, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Granit Xhaka and Alexandre Lacazette could also be looking for an exit from North London.

Club captain desperately wants out?

Corroborating the report from the Guardian, the Independent is also stating that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants out of the Emirates. The club captain – who was only appointed to the role a couple of months ago – is stated to want to join a club that he feels can challenge for top trophies quickly.

Worryingly for Gunners fans, this story probably has some traction given that Aubameyang’s brother Willy recently made an Instagram post stating that new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was the same as caretaker Freddie Ljungberg due to his lack of experience.

The report makes no suggestion of a January transfer for the Gabonese international, though – which could mean Arteta at least has the chance to change his mind before the summer arrives.

Xhaka to Hertha Berlin?

A report from Sky Sports suggests that former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka could be leaving the club in January, with Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin interested in bringing the Swiss midfielder aboard as soon as possible.

A recent run-in with Arsenal’s fans has soured Xhaka’s reputation at the Emirates and the report states that the holding midfielder would be open to a move to the Olympiastadion. Hertha’s head coach Jurgen Klinsmann is apparently ready to strike a deal, hopefully with a “financially sensible package”.

Arteta identifies his transfer targets

The Independent is reporting that despite not yet officially being appointed at the Emirates, Mikel Arteta has already identified a number of transfer targets, with an understanding that Arsenal’s squad needs an overhaul.

The report states that the Spaniard intends to perform a “clear-out” of the Gunners squad, and although it does not actually name any potential signings, it’s likely that wholesale changes are coming to Arsenal and soon.

For what it’s worth, Football.London quotes Gunners fans as wanting the club to sign Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig to shore up their defence, Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City to play as a holding midfielder, and Wilfried Zaha or Hakim Ziyech to help in attack.

How likely those kind of moves are, however, remains unknown.