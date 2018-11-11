Paco Alcacer nets the winner in season's first Der Klassiker

Robert Lewandowski

It was going to be a tough match, as the reigning champions of the Bundesliga took on the current table leaders. Yes, we are talking about the Der Klassiker (German Clasico).

Bayern Munich had a rough start this season losing both to Hertha BSC and Borussia Mönchengladbach. Bayern Munich took on Borussia Dortmund Dortmund at the Westfalenstadion, which promised to be an enthralling encounter. Dortmund started as the favourites but it was the experienced Bayern side that was controlling the game with Franck Ribery once again pulling some tricks out of his hat. Bayern was enjoying the bulk of the possession which yielded result as a pinpoint cross from Serge Gnabry was acrobatically headed towards the net by the Polish striker Robert Lewandowski at the half-hour mark.

In the second half, the yellow brigade came out with much intent and resolve to show their home fans that they are the real deal this season by playing positive football. Mahmoud Dahoud was introduced in the midfield in place of Julian Weigl as Dortmund looked for more control in that area. The move yielded dividends as Reus earned a penalty which was very much debatable as the Bayern number one never made an attempt to stop the Dortmund forward. Marco Reus converted from the spot much to the delight of the home fans.

Marco Reus

Although the happiness of the home fans did not last long as Robert Lewandowski netted his second goal of the night with a lofted pass from Joshua Kimmich where the latter appeared to be in an offside position. The referee did not oblige the home fans with VAR as Bayern lead Dortmund. It seemed that the official was making amends for his previous error.

The yellow wall was playing counter-attacking football at its best with Jodan Sancho at the helm of the affairs. Reus made amend to his previous errors as he converted a fine pass into goal with Neuer unable to do much. Paco Alcacer was substituted in for Mario Götze who had a decent game. Against the run of play, a fine pass from Axel Witsel found Paco Alcacer, and the number nine converted with a composed chip.

Paco Alcacer

The game was topsy-turvy affair with the yellow brigade showing grits of determination and courage to fight till the end. An amazing comeback by Dortmund playing their hearts out in front of their home fans in the first Clasico of the season. The young Dortmund side won against an ageing Bayern side who just ran out of gas in the dying minutes of the game. With this win, has Dortmund already sounded the bugle across Europe?