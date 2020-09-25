Pacos de Ferreira vs Sporting CP prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2020-21

Pacos de Ferreira are set to host Sporting CP at the Estadio Capital do Movel on Sunday in their latest Portuguese Primeira Liga fixture.

Pacos de Ferreira come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Portimonense on Tuesday at the Estadio Municipal de Portimao. An own goal from defender Lucas Possignolo put Pacos de Ferreira ahead, only for Brazilian forward Fabricio to equalise early in the second half as both teams shared the spoils.

This is Sporting CP's first league game of the season. They played Aberdeen on Thursday in the third qualifying round of the Europa League, winning 1-0 courtesy of a goal from young Portuguese forward Tiago Tomas.

Pacos de Ferreira vs Sporting CP Head-to-Head

In 31 previous encounters between the two sides, Sporting CP hold the clear advantage. They have won 20 games, lost five and drawn six.

Boa disposição ✌️ e empenho 👊 no regresso aos treinos.



🔜 Sporting CP#DefendeOAmarelo pic.twitter.com/1AId5ogw8Y — FC Paços de Ferreira (@fcpf) September 23, 2020

Their most recent match was in June, which Sporting won 1-0. Cape Verde international Jovane Cabral scored the only goal of the game in the second half to seal the victory for his side.

Pacos de Ferreira form guide in the Primeira Liga: D

Sporting CP form guide in the Primeira Liga: yet to play

Pacos de Ferreira vs Sporting CP Team News

Pacos de Ferreira have a few injury worries. Defenders Jorge Silva and David Sualehe, and goalkeeper Bruno Costa are all out. Other than that, manager Pepa is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Jorge Silva, David Sualehe, Bruno Costa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Sporting CP will be without Brazilian forward Luiz Phellype, who is out with a long-term injury. A few players tested positive for the coronavirus as well, and subsequently missed the match against Aberdeen.

Injured: Luiz Phellype

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Pacos de Ferreira vs Sporting CP Predicted XI

Pacos de Ferreira Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jordi, Ze Uilton, Marcelo, Marco Baixinho, Oleg Reabciuk, Helder Ferreira, Stephen Eustaquio, Luiz Carlos, Luther Singh, Douglas Tanque, Joao Amaral

Sporting CP Predicted XI (4-3-3): Antonio Adan, Pedro Porro, Sebastian Coates, Luis Neto, Nuno Mendes, Wendel, Zouhair Feddal, Matheus Nunes, Gonzalo Plata, Andraz Sporar, Luciano Vietto

Pacos de Ferreira vs Sporting CP Prediction

Pacos de Ferreira will be the underdogs coming into this game. Much will depend on the likes of Canada international Stephen Eustaquio and forward Joao Amaral, if they are to get a positive result.

Sporting CP, on the other hand, have been crippled by a number of positive coronavirus cases for players and staff, including their manager Ruben Amorim. However, they have a good squad and will look to get their league campaign off to a positive start.

Sporting CP have a strong squad on paper and they should be able to edge past Pacos de Ferreira in this encounter.

Prediction: Pacos de Ferreira 0-1 Sporting CP

