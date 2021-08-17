Pacos de Ferreira vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifiers 2021-22

Tottenham Hotspur begin their European campaign with a trip to Portugal, where Pacos de Ferreira host them at Estadio Capital do Movel on Thursday.

The winners of this tie will progress to the group stage of the inaugural UEFA Conference League, while the losers will be without European football this season.

Pacos de Ferreira qualified for the third round of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers by finishing fifth in the league standings last season. They defeated Northern Irish opponents Larne 4-1 on aggregate to make this final qualifying round.

Os Casteres come into this game on the back of a shock 0-3 defeat away to Boavista. They had opened their league campaign with a 2-0 victory over Famalicao at home.

Tottenham Hotspur began their league season with a bang, defeating Manchester City 1-0 despite the absence and potential sale of Harry Kane. They were unbeaten in pre-season with three wins and two draws, including a 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Pacos de Ferreira vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

Given their infrequent appearances in Europe historically, the two teams are yet to face each other in UEFA competitions.

Pacos de Ferreira form guide in all competitions: L-L-W-W-W

Tottenham Hotspur form guide in all competitions: W-W-D-W-W

Pacos de Ferreira vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Pacos de Ferreira

Pacos de Ferreira boss Jorge Simao has a fully-fit squad to choose from, although he may decide to make changes to the side that featured in the 0-3 loss to Boavista over the weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Great to see @RyanSessegnon back in a Spurs shirt tonight with a useful 45 minutes for our U23s against Chelsea! Dilan Markanday has just pulled a goal back for us too... #PL2 #COYS



⚪️ 1-2 🔵 (48') pic.twitter.com/FQMtZgcI3t — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 16, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur

Chief among the questions facing Nuno Espirito Santo is that of Harry Kane. He's been included in the squad and may feature.

Cristian Romero came on against Manchester City and should start the game. Meanwhile, Bryan Gil is also in contention, alongside fellow new signing Pierluigi Gollini. Ryan Sessegnon and Tanguy N'Dombele are doubts, with the lineup likely to be influenced by the away trip to Wolves which is on the horizon.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Tanguy N'Dombele, Ryan Sessegnon

Suspended: None

Pacos de Ferreira vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI

Pacos de Ferreira Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Ferreira (GK); Fernando Fonseca, Marco Baixinho, Maracas, Antunes; Luiz Carlos, Stephen Eustaquio, Nuno Santos; Juan Delgado, Denilson, Lucas Silva.

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pierluigi Gollini (GK); Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso; Bryan Gil, Heung-Min Son, Steven Bergwijn

Pacos de Ferreira vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Pacos de Ferreira are tricky opponents for Tottenham, especially given Nuno Espirito Santo is likely to rotate his side quite a bit. Denilson could trouble any defense, and with Romero still adjusting to his teammates, there could be problems.

However, with the firepower of Harry Kane likely to be available from the bench, Spurs should have no trouble winning this game in the late stages.

Prediction: Pacos de Ferreira 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur

