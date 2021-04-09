Pacos Ferreira vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Pacos Ferreira host Benfica in Portuguese Primeira Liga action on Saturday night at Estádio Capital do Móvel.

The hosts have been highly inconsistent in their last seven fixtures and have alternatively recorded four losses and three wins in these fixtures. Their last fixture ended in a 2-0 loss to Famalicao.

Benfica are on a five-game winning streak in the league and have kept a clean sheet in each of these fixtures. They recorded a 1-0 win over Maritimo in their previous outing.

🔎 A partida da 26.ª jornada será a 52.ª entre os dois clubes.#FCPFSLB #DeTodosUm — SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) April 8, 2021

Pacos Ferreira vs Benfica Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 48 times across all competitions since 1991. As one would expect, the visitors have the upper hand in this fixture and have been victorious 39 times.

As Águias are on a six-game winning streak against the hosts across all competitions. Os Castores have been able to get the better of the Lisbon giants just four times so far while five games have ended in draws.

They last met at the Estádio da Luz earlier this season when Benfica came back from behind to secure a 2-1 win, thanks to Luca Waldschmidt's last-gasp winner.

Pacos Ferreira form guide in Primeira Liga: L-W-L-W-L

Benfica form guide across all competitions: W-W-W-W-W

Pacos Ferreira vs Benfica Team News

Pacos Ferreira

The hosts do not have any injury concerns at the moment, which is one of the reasons why they find themselves in fifth position in the league standings.

Top scorer Douglas Tanque was suspended for this home game after he was awarded a red card in the final minute of the previous game. His South African strike partner Luther Singh will return from a one-game suspension of his own.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Douglas Tanque

Benfica

The visitors have three injury concerns. Gabriel is still recovering from a thigh problem while Andre Almeida is a long-term absentee after an ACL injury. Andreas Samaris is recovering from an operation on his right Achilles tendon.

Jorge Jesus will be able to welcome back Pizzi after he served his one-game suspension against Maritimo.

Injuries: Gabriel, Andre Almeida, Andreas Samaris

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Pacos Ferreira vs Benfica Predicted XI

Pacos Ferreira Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Jordi; Pedro Rebocho, Jóbson de Brito Gonzaga, Marcelo, Fernando Fonseca; Bruno Costa, Stephen Eustaquio, Luiz Carlos, Adriano Castanheira; Helder Ferreira, Luther Singh

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Alex Grimaldo, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Gilberto Junior; Rafa Silva, Adel Taarabt, Julian Weigl, Pizzi; Gian Luca Waldschmidt, Haris Seferovic

Pacos Ferreira vs Benfica Prediction

Benfica are on a six-game winning streak across all competitions and have kept clean sheets in their last six league games. They are the clear favorites in this game.

Pacos Ferreira might be just two places behind Benfica in the standings but they will struggle to contain the in-form visitors, who have an almost fully-fit squad for this fixture.

We predict an easy win for the visitors and the odds of a seventh consecutive clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Pacos Ferreira 0-2 Benfica