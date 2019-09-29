Paderborn 2-3 Bayern Munich: 3 talking points | Bundesliga 2019/20

Bayern Munich defeated Paderborn 3-2 in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich got a hard-fought 3-2 victory over newly promoted Paderborn in the Bundesliga, with goals from Philippe Coutinho, Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski giving them all three points.

Niko Kovac's men came into the fixture having won five of their seven games in all competitions this season, and they were expected to make light work of a Paderborn side who are yet to win a game since their return to the top-flight.

Bayern Munich's last two visits to the Benteler-Arena had resulted in two 6-0 victories for the Bavarians, and fans of the home side would have had hopes of another whitewash when Gnabry put the record Bundesliga champions ahead inside the first 15 minutes.

Coutinho doubled the lead in the 55th minute, and despite a late rally from Paderborn, Bayern Munich were good value for the win ahead of their Champions League clash with Tottenham.

Here, we shall be highlighting three talking points from the Bundesliga fixture.

#1 Bayern Munich go top of the standings

Coutinho has reasons to celebrate.

With 28 Bundesliga titles including the last seven consecutively, Bayern Munich are record winners of the German top-flight, and fans of the club are accustomed to seeing them win the league title without breaking a sweat.

However, in recent years, the margin between them and other teams has been narrowing, evidenced by the close race for the title they had with Dortmund last season.

This term, two draws with Hertha Berlin and RB Leipzig had the Bavarians already playing catch-up at this early stage, and this is hardly a situation they would have been comfortable with.

Bayern came into the matchday two points behind RB Leipzig, but the 3-1 home loss to Schalke 04 for Julen Nagelsmann's men opened a window of opportunity and it is one that Bayern grabbed with both hands.

The 3-2 win over Paderborn sees Bayern Munich climb to the summit of the table with 14 points, one point above their nearest challengers, and having gotten to the top of the standings, Bayern Munich would be doing all in their power to remain there till the end of the season.

Niko Kovac should be a relieved man.

