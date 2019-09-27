Paderborn vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted XI for the Bavarians | Bundesliga 2019-20

Tony Akatugba FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 9 // 27 Sep 2019, 17:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

" /> Robert Lewandowski has been on fire for Bayern Munich

It's a classic David vs Goliath case as Bundesliga's resident bottom club, Paderborn, welcomes Bavarian giants, Bayern Munich.

Die Roten have been in imperious form this season, as they have blown away opposition after opposition, scoring a whopping 16 goals in 5 games. Robert Lewandowski has certainly been the eye of the storm with 9 goals scored in those encounters. Bayern currently sit in 2nd place though, thanks to 2 draws.

Paderborn, on the other hand, are having a dismal start to life in the Bundesliga. Steffen Baumgart's men currently lie rock bottom on the Bundesliga table with only a point registered so far. The only silver lining in their tale right now is the fact that they have managed to hit the back of the net in the first 15 minutes of all their encounters so far.

Baumgart and his men may have to continue their search for that elusive first win, as Niko Kovac's Bayern Munich look set to extend their 19-game unbeaten streak in the Bundesliga. Interestingly, Paderborn has a streak too - they haven't won in 8 games. That's the longest run of its kind in the Bundesliga.

These sides last met in 2018 as Bayern eviscerated Paderborn in the DFB Pokal to go into the semi-final stage. Five different players were on the score sheet for Bayern that day, with the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Corentin Tolisso, and Arjen Robben joining the party.

Team news

Robert Lewandowski will be looking to add to his tally again

Leon Goretzka is the only one currently on the treatment table, with David Alaba already back in training. Niko Kovac is likely to have one eye on the Champions League, and will undoubtedly rest a few of his heavy hitters.

The likes of Jerome Boateng and Thomas Muller are likely to be starters, with players such as Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Perisic, Joshua Kimmich, etc. rested. However, expect Kovac to pen Robert Lewandowski's name first on the team sheet, as the Polish international continues to chase Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's scoring record (he hit the back of the net in 8 consecutive Bundesliga opening games).

Leon Goretzka: Out injured

Advertisement

David Alaba: Doubtful

Predicted XI for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Jerome Boateng, Lucas Hernandez, Joshua Kimmich, Thiago Alcantara, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski.