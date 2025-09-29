Pafos FC vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30th 2025

Bayern Munich are back in action in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday when they go head-to-head with Pafos FC at the Alphamega Stadium. While the Cyprus outfit have won their last three games, they will need their A-game against Bayern, who started their UCL campaign with a dominant opening-day victory over Chelsea.

Making their first-ever Champions League appearance, Pafos turned in a memorable display against Olympiacos last Wednesday, when they held the Greek giants to a goalless draw despite going one man down in the 25th minute.

Since then, Juan Carlos Carcedo’s men have gone on a run of three consecutive victories in the Cyprus 1st Division, including a 2-1 home win over Olympiakos (not to be confused with the Greek side Olympiacos) at the weekend.

Having clinched the league title last season to secure a first-ever qualification for the Champions League, Pafos will head into Tuesday’s clash aiming to make club history and get their first win on the board.

On the other hand, Bayern Munich turned in another performance of the highest quality on Friday when they cruised to a 4-0 victory over Werder Bremen in their Bundesliga clash at Allianz Arena.

Vincent Kompany’s men have now won each of their last 11 matches across all competitions, a run which has seen them clinch a record-extending 11th German Super Cup crown following their 2-1 victory over Stuttgart in the final on August 16.

Bayern now turn their focus to the Champions League, where they kicked off their quest for a first title since 2020 with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Chelsea on September 17.

Pafos FC vs Bayern Munich Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Pafos and Bayern Munich, who will both be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.

Pafos FC are unbeaten in 11 of their 12 matches across all competitions this season, claiming eight wins and three draws so far.

Bayern are on a run of 11 straight victories across all competitions, a run stretching back to July 5, when they were beaten 2-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup quarter-finals.

Pafos have lost just one of their last 10 competitive home games while picking up seven wins and two draws since the third week of April.

Pafos FC vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Pafos have enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, but they have their work cut out against a star-studded Bayern Munich side who have flown out of the blocks this season.

With in-form striker Harry Kane spearheading their attack, the German giant looks unstoppable at the moment and we are backing them to secure all three points at the Alphamega Stadium unscathed.

Prediction: Pafos FC 0-3 Bayern Munich

Pafos FC vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in Bayern Munich’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: First-half winners - Bayern (The Bundesliga giants have also led at half time in their last 10 games)

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score in the second half

