Pafos vs CFR Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2024 

Pafos welcome CFR Cluj to Alphamega Stadium for the second leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie on Thursday. The visitors hold a narrow advantage in the tie following a 1-0 home win in the first leg in Romania last week.

Meriton Korenica broke the deadlock in the 17th minute and his side held on to claim the win despite being reduced to 10 men in the 40th minute.

Cluj followed up their continental victory with a 3-0 home win over Botosani in the Romanian Liga 1. Beni Nkololo, Damjan Djokovic and Robert Filip scored second-half goals to help their side claim all three points.

The winner of this tie will book their spot in the Conference League league phase while the losers will be eliminated from Europe.

Trending

Pafos vs CFR Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Eight of CFR Cluj's last nine games in all competitions have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Pafos are making their debut in UEFA club competition this season.

Cluj have won their last five games in all competitions, scoring nine goals and keeping a clean sheet in all five games.

Six of Pafos' seven games this season have produced three goals or more.

Four of Pafos' five games in the Conference League qualifiers this season have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Pafos vs CFR Prediction

There is still all to play for in this tie, with the one-goal margin meaning both sides still have a realistic shot at qualification. Pafos are not due to start their league campaign until the coming weekend and should ostensibly be more rested than their visitors who have been combining continental and domestic campaigns for the last few weeks.

Cluj, for their part, will be full of confidence, having won their last five games on the bounce across competitions. Their form has been founded on defensive resoluteness and this rearguard solidity came to the fore in the first leg, having played for over 50 minutes with a man down.

We are backing the visitors to do enough to claim a narrow victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Pafos 0-1 CFR Cluj

Pafos vs CFR Betting Tips

Tip 1 - CFR Cluj to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Highest scoring half: Second half

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback