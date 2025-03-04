Pafos vs Djurgarden Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6th 2025 

Pafos and Djurgarden will trade tackles in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League round-of-16 tie on Thursday (March 6th). The game will be played at the Stelios Kyriakides Stadium.

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the 2-1 defeat they suffered away to Omonia in the Cypriot League. They went ahead through Joao Correia's 10th-minute strike while Filip Helander equalized in the 32nd minute. Mariusz Stepinski stepped off the bench to score the match-winner in the 90th minute.

Djurgarden, meanwhile, fell to a 4-3 defeat at home to Goteborg in the Svenska Cupen. Imam Jagne and Max Fenger scored first-half goals for the visitors while Nino Zugelj and Oskar Fallenius scored for the hosts to ensure the game was level at halftime. Fenger completed his brace after the break and Thomas Santos gave Goteborg a two-goal lead with four minutes left on the clock while Keita Kosugi pulled one back in injury time.

The Iron Stoves will shift their focus to the continent and qualified automatically for the round of 16, having finished fifth in the league phase. Pafos finished the league phase in 12th place and eliminated fellow Cypriot outfit Omonia, with a 3-2 aggregate win in the playoffs to get here.

Pafos vs Djurgarden Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

69% of Pafos' goals in the Conference League have come in the second half.

Five of Djurgarden's last six games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Pafos are unbeaten in their last six home games (five wins).

Djurgarden have scored at least two goals in their last five games.

Pafos vs Djurgarden Prediction

Pafos made their European bow this season but are on the cusp of making it to the quarterfinal. Their defeat to Omonia over the weekend ended their run of 10 games without defeat (seven wins) but Juan Carcedo's side have won their last four home games on the bounce.

Djurgarden are seeking to become the first Swedish side to make it to the quarterfinal of a European club competition since 1995. They ended the league phase unbeaten on their travels, winning two and drawing one of three games.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Pafos 2-1 Djurgarden

Pafos vs Djurgarden Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Pafos to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

