Pafos vs Omonia Nicosia Prediction and Betting Tips | February 20th 2025

Pafos and Omonia Nicosia return to action in the UEFA Europa Conference League when they lock horns in the second leg of their knockout-stage playoff clash at the Alphamega Stadium on Thursday. With last week’s reverse leg ending all square, a place in the round of 16 remains very much up for grabs and we anticipate a thrilling all-Cyprus affair.

Ad

Pafos continued their push for the Cyprus 1. Division title as they secured a 1-0 victory over Apollon Limassol on home turf last Sunday. This followed a 1-1 draw against Omonia Nicosia in the first leg of their Conference League knockout-stage clash on February 13, a result which saw their six-game winning streak come to an end.

Pafos return to action in the Conference League, where they will be looking to reach the last 16, having finished 12th in the group standings and with 10 points from their six matches.

Ad

Trending

Omonia Nicosia, meanwhile, picked up seven points from their six group-stage games to finish 22nd in the table, only above 25th-placed Hearts outside the playoff qualifying places on goal difference.

Yannis Anastasiou’s men head into Thursday’s tie fresh off the back of a 3-1 victory over Omonia Aradippou in the 1. Division, where they sit third in the standings, 10 points off Pafos.

Nicosia are unbeaten in their last nine matches across all competitions, picking up seven wins and two draws since a 2-0 defeat against Anorthosis Famagusta on January 7.

Ad

Pafos vs Omonia Nicosia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from the last 39 meetings between the sides, Omonia Nicosia boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Pafos have picked up eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Omonia Nicosia are unbeaten in their last five visits to the Alphamega Stadium, picking up three wins and two draws since a 3-0 loss in October 2022.

Pafos have won their last five home games across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and keeping three clean sheets since the turn of the year.

Omonia Nicosia are unbeaten in their most recent five away matches, claiming four wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss against Ethnikos on December 15.

Ad

Pafos vs Omonia Nicosia Prediction

Pafos and Omonia Nicosia head into Thursday’s crunch tie in fine form and we anticipate an exciting contest at the Alphamega Stadium as both sides look to keep their European dreams alive.

Home advantage gives Pafos an extra edge and we fancy them to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Pafos 2-1 Omonia Nicosia

Pafos vs Omonia Nicosia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Pafos to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Pafos’ last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner - Yes (There have been at least 11 corner kicks in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback