Paide vs Anderlecht prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022–23

Paide will welcome Anderlecht to the Lilleküla Stadium in the first leg of the third-round UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts made it to the third round fixtures thanks to a 5-3 win on penalties over Ararat-Armenia after their second-round qualifier ended in a goalless draw. They also defeated Dinamo Tbilisi on penalties in their first qualifying round, though the game ended in a 4-4 draw on aggregate.

Anderlecht secured direct entry into the third round of fixtures after finishing third in the Belgian Pro League last season. They are back in the qualifying phase of a UEFA competition after a gap of two years.

Paide vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides across all competitions. This will also be the first time Paide are facing a team from Belgium and Anderlecht will take on an Estonian team.

Paide form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Anderlecht form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-L

Paide vs Anderlecht Team News

Paide

The Estonian side have no reported injuries or suspension concerns ahead of this first-leg tie. They have experimented a bit with their squad in the competition thus far but will be looking to field the strongest possible starting XI here.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Anderlecht

Sergio Gomez is the only absentee for Paars-wit with an injury. He has also been linked with a move to Manchester City, so his future with the club is in doubt at the moment. Ishaq Abdulrazak's red card in the Belgian Pro League fixture against Cercle Brugge does not impact his involvement in this game.

Injury: Sergio Gomez.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Paide vs Anderlecht Predicted XIs

Paide (4-3-3): Mihkel Aksalu (GK); Hindrek Ojamaa, Abdul Razak Yusif, Ragnar Klavan, Joseph Saliste; Dominique Celidor Simon, Andre Frolov, Sergei Mošnikov; Kaimar Saag, Kristofer Piht, Siim Luts

Anderlecht (3-5-2): Hendrik van Crombrugge (GK); Hannes Delcroix, Wesley Hoedt, Mohamed Bouchouari; Ishaq Abdulrazak, Sebastiano Esposito, Francis Amuzu, Majeed Ashimeru, Benito Raman; Adrien Trebel, Lior Refaelov

Paide vs Anderlecht Prediction

Paide have made it to the third-round qualifiers for the first time and will be hopeful of a good outing here. Anderlecht have a much better record in the European qualifiers but struggled in their league opener on Saturday.

They might struggle in this fixture and, given Paide's unbeaten record in their recent fixtures, a draw might ensue here.

Prediction: Paide 1-1 Anderlecht

