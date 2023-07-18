Paide vs B36 Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20, 2023

Paide entertain B36 at Kadrioru Staadion in the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round second leg on Thursday (July 20).

B36 head coach Dan Brimsvík was unhappy with the support his team received at home in the first leg. Only about 600 fans were in attendance at the 5000-seater Gundadalur Stadium in Torshavn, Faroe Islands. He said that the lack of cheers and push could be the reason for their underperformance against Paide (0-0).

Paide held their own and made sure they left Torshavn unscathed. They were able to disrupt B36’s seamless midfield by cutting off supply to the flanks without bothering to score goals themselves. In the second leg, the Estonian side will hunt for goals to win the tie, which could create opportunities for the visitors.

B36 are on a mission to claim what they failed to achieve at home, but that could be a tall order. Coach Brimsvík will likely maintain his impressive midfield structure, but the likes of Andrass Johansen and Valerijs Sabala could be moved slightly backward from offensive to defensive positions in midfield.

The duo was a thorn in the flesh of Paide’s defence, but a similar strategy in the return leg would leave too many spaces behind. Towards the end of the first leg, B36 seemingly lost steam and were at the receiving end of assaults from Paide, which they survived but might not be as lucky away from home.

Paide vs B36 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Paide are unbeaten in six games, winning one.

The hosts have not won at home in five games, losing twice.

Paide have scored just four goals in their last ten games, conceding five times.

B36 have won thrice and lost twice in their last five road games.

Paide have won once and drawn four times in their last five games, while B36 have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Paide: D-D-D-D-W; B36: D-W-W-L-W

Paide vs B36 Prediction

Paide’s major weakness this season in the Estonian top flight is a lack of goals, which is rearing its ugly head in European competition. They need to address that as they welcome B36 for a decisive clash.

Bjarki Nielsen and Valerijs Sabala are under pressure to deliver for B36. Both players are the team’s top scorers in the Faroe Islands Premier League with six goals apiece.

Expect Paide to come out on top due to their better shape and home advantage.

Prediction: Paide 3-1 B36

Paide vs B36 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Paide

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Paide to score first – Yes

Tip 4: B36 to score - Yes