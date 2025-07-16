Paide vs Magpies Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17th 2025

Paide will invite Magpies to the Pärnu Rannastaadion in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League first qualifying round on Thursday. They met in the first leg last week, and the hosts registered a 3-2 away win.

Linnameeskond scored twice in the first half, and the visitors managed to level the score by scoring a goal in either half. The hosts were awarded a late penalty, and Robi Saarma scored the match-winner in stoppage time to complete his brace. It was their first win in July, having suffered a 3-0 home loss to Levadia in the Meistriliiga earlier this month.

The visitors played their first competitive match of the season and suffered a narrow defeat. They had qualified for the second round of the Conference League qualifiers last season and will look to at least match that record.

Paide vs Magpies Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week. Linnameeskond registered an away win, and the visitors will look to return the favor here.

The visitors have endured a poor run of form and have lost their last five competitive games. They have failed to score in three games in that period and have conceded at least two goals in four games in that period.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last eight games, recording six wins. They have scored at least two goals in six games in that period.

The visitors have lost their four away games in Conference League qualifiers thus far. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in these losses.

Linnameeskond went unbeaten in their three home games in the Conference League qualifiers last season.

Paide vs Magpies Prediction

Linnameeskond were unbeaten at home in the Conference League qualifiers last season, though two games ended in a 1-1 draw. Interestingly, they have won just one of their last five home games, failing to score in two.

Magpies conceded at least three goals for the fifth time in the Conference League qualifiers last week and will look to improve upon that record. They have lost their four away games in the qualifiers thus far, which is a cause for concern.

Considering Linnameeskond's better record in European qualifiers and home advantage, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Paide 2-1 Magpies

Paide vs Magpies Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Paide to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

