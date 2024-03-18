Pakistan vs Jordan Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2024

Pakistan will host Jordan at the Jinnah Sports Stadium on Thursday in another round of the 2026 World Cup qualification campaign.

The home side have endured a difficult start to their qualification campaign suffering a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Saudi Arabia in their first match. They were then thrashed 6-1 by Tajikistan in their second match, with Rahis Nabi's second-half strike ultimately counting as a mere consolation strike.

Pakistan sit rock-bottom in Group G with zero points from an obtainable six. They sit a point and a place behind their midweek opponents in the group standings and will leapfrog them with a win on Thursday.

Jordan, meanwhile, kicked off their World Cup qualifiers with a 1-1 draw against Tajikistan, falling behind late in the game before Yazan Al-Naimat levelled the scores in additional time. They then lost 2-0 to Saudi Arabia in their next match and perhaps deserved more from the game but failed to capitalize on their possessional dominance.

Pakistan vs Jordan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between Pakistan and Jordan. The visitors have won all seven games in this fixture, a run dating back to 1988.

The two sides last faced off in an AFC Asian Cup qualifying clash back in 2006 which the Chivalrous Ones won 3-0.

The hosts have failed to score any goals in six of their seven games in this fixture.

Pakistan have conceded 10 goals in the World Cup qualifiers so far. Only Myanmar (11) and Afghanistan (12) have conceded more.

Jordan have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last 10 games across all competitions.

The Falcons have managed just two clean sheets in their last 16 games across all competitions.

Pakistan vs Jordan Prediction

Pakistan are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one match since September 2018. They will look to shake off their latest results and kickstart their qualification campaign this week.

Jordan, meanwhile, enjoyed a brilliant AFC Asian Cup campaign and will head into the midweek clash full of confidence. The visitors have won three of their last four matches and should come out on top here as well.

Prediction: Pakistan 0-3 Jordan

Pakistan vs Jordan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Jordan to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last seven matchups)