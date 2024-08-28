Paks vs Ml. Boleslav Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2024

Paks welcome Ml. Boleslav to Fehervari uti stadion for the second leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie on Thursday. The tie is firmly in the balance with both sides having shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Czechia last week.

All four goals were scored in the final 25 minutes of the game. Akos Kinyik's 65th-minute own goal put Boleslav ahead while Daniel Bode and Kristoff Papp scored to put the visiting side in the lead. Paks were reduced to 10 men in the sixth minute of injury time following Bence Lenzser's dismissal. Tomas Ladra converted from the ensuing free-kick just outside the box to draw the game level.

Both sides will go again in their quest to advance to the Conference League league phase. The losers will be eliminated from the continent.

Trending

Paks vs Ml. Boleslav Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Paks last six games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Five of Ml. Boleslav's last six games across competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.

Five of Paks' last six competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Boleslav have conceded at least two goals in four of their five away competitive games this season.

Paks' 11 games across competitions this season have produced over 1.5 goals.

Paks vs Ml. Boleslav Prediction

Paks were seconds away from claiming a first-leg victory and woud have been disappointed to have let their advantage slip in the dying embers of the game. Atomcsapat will have to focus on the task at hand as they aim to qualify for the main stage of a UEFA club competition for the first time in their history. Five of their last six games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

The story is not different for Ml. Boleslav and we could witness another high-scoring game. Bolka made their Conference League debut this season.

Both sides still have a shot at qualification and there is little to choose between them according to pre-game winning odds by the bookmakers. We are backing the spoils to be shared in another high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Paks 2-2 Ml. Boleslav

Paks vs Ml. Boleslav Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback