Paksi FC vs CFR Cluj Prediction and Betting Tips | July 10, 2025

Paksi FC and CFR Cluj get their campaigns in the UEFA Europa League qualifying underway when they go head-to-head on Thursday in the first qualifying round at the Fehervari uti Stadion.

Paksi enjoyed an impressive campaign in the Hungarian NB I, finishing third to secure a spot in the Europa League qualifiers. Gyorgy Bognar’s men won 16 of 33 matches, losing eight, collecting 57 points, four above fourth-placed FC Gyor in the Conference League playoff spot.

Paksi are coming off a decent pre-season campaign, winning their first three warm-up games, before losing twice in their next three and drawing the other.

Meanwhile, CFR were denied their first piece of silverware this season as they fell to a 2-1 loss to FCSB in the Romanian Super Cup on Saturday. It came off an impressive pre-season, where Dan Petrescu’s men won three of four warm-up matches, scoring 11 times and keeping two clean sheets.

CFR booked their spot in the Europa League qualifiers after a second-placed finish in the NB I Championship round last season.

Paksi FC vs CFR Cluj Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

CFR have lost one of their most recent eight competitive games, winning four, since April.

Paksi have 12 wins in 20 competitive matches across competitions in 2025, losing twice,

Cluj have won one of their last eight competitive road games, losing three, since February.

Paksi FC vs CFR Cluj Prediction

Still licking their wounds from their Super Cup heartbreak, Cluj head into Thursday’s clash looking to bounce back and kick off their qualifying campaign on a high.

While we expect Paks to put up a fight, Petrescu’s men boast the firepower to get the job done and should come out on top.

Prediction: Paksi 1-2 Cluj

Paksi FC vs CFR Cluj Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cluj to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Cluj’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of Cluj’s last nine outings.)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More