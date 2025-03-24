Palestine vs Iraq Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2025

Palestine will go up against Iraq at the Amman International Stadium in Jordan on Tuesday in another third-round 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. The hosts will hope to get an unlikely win as anything less could see them eliminated from the qualifiers.

Palestine are yet to win any game in the qualifiers with their 3-1 loss to Jordan on Thursday marking their fourth defeat of the round. The Lions of Canaan, who are bottom of their group, are also winless in the past year, with their last win coming in March 2024 and will be keen to get a result this midweek to keep their hopes of making the next group phase alive.

Iraq needed two extra-time goals to avoid defeat and force a 2-2 draw when they hosted Kuwait on Thursday. They are in a more comfortable position than Palestine as they are sat in third place, tied on points with second-placed Jordan but will be keen to get a result on Tuesday that would see them inch closer to direct qualification for the World Cup and end their 40-year absence from the tournament.

Palestine vs Iraq Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 17 previous occasions going into Tuesday's game. Palestine are winless across all those games, only drawing four while Iraq have won the remaining 13.

Palestine have failed to get on the scoresheet in nine of the last 10 games against Iraq going back to June 2007.

The Lions of Mesopotamia won the first leg of this fixture 1-0 in October 2024.

Iraq have the best defensive record in Group B with only five goals conceded in seven games but have only scored seven times in those games, two more than Palestine have scored.

Palestine are currently ranked 56th in the FIFA World Ranking while Iraq are ranked 101st.

Palestine vs Iraq Prediction

The Lions of Canaan are unlikely to get all three points against a much better side but will hope to at least force a draw seeing as Iraq lack convincing attacking prowess.

The Lions of Mesopotamia will be comfortable favorites when they make the trip to Amman and will receive an extra boost from their extremely dominant history in this fixture.

Prediction: Palestine 0-2 Iraq

Palestine vs Iraq Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Iraq to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of Iraq's last 10 games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)

