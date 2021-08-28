Palmeiras vs Athletico Paranaense prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Palmeiras host Athletico Paranaense at Allianz Parque in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Palmeiras are currently second in the league, six points off Atletico Mineiro at the top of the table. Abel Ferreira's side, however, have faltered of late and have only managed to win one of their six games across all competitions.

The Verdao are heading into Sunday's game off the back of a 2-0 loss against Cuiaba and will hope to turn around their fortunes against a poor Paranaense side.

Athletico Paranaense have had a poor season so far and are currently ninth in the league.

Antonio Oliveira's side have only managed to win two of their last eight games across all competitions. However, they will be going into Sunday's game following a 1-0 win over Santos in the Copa do Brazil and will be hoping to carry that momentum into the game against Palmeiras.

With both sides looking to turn around their poor runs of form, Sunday's game is sure to be a hotly contested matchup.

Palmeiras vs Athletico Paranaense Head-to-Head

Palmeiras have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Athletico Paranaense, winning four of them.

Palmeiras demolished Paranaense 3-0 the last time the two sides met in November 2020. A brace from Roni along with a goal from Patrick Carreiro was enough to secure the win on the night.

Palmeiras Form Guide: L-D-L-W-L

Athletico Paranaense Form Guide: L-L-W-L-W

Palmeiras vs Atheltico Paranaense Team News

Heleno will be a huge miss for Paranaense

Palmeiras

Palmeiras have no new injury worries following their 2-0 defeat against Cuiaba last time out. Jorge is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Jorge

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atletico Paranaense

Thiago Heleno will miss the game due to suspension. Apart from that Paranaense came away unscathed from their 1-0 win against Santos in midweek.

Lucas Halter and Matheus are still out injured.

Injured: Lucas Halter, Matheus

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Thiago Heleno

Palmeiras vs Athletico Paranaense Predicted XI

Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Weverton; Renan Victor, Gustavo Gomez, Luan Garcia, Gabriel Menino; Rafael, Danilo; Wesley, Raphael Veiga, Roni; Deyverson

Athletico Paranaense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Aderbar Santos; Abner, Ivaldo, Pedro Henrique, Marcinho; Christian Cardoso, Richard; Carlos Eduardo, David Terans, Nikao; Renato Kayzer

Palmeiras vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction

Both sides are in terrible runs of form and that should come to the fore on Sunday.

We predict a hard-fought draw with both sides getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Palmeiras 1-1 Athletico Paranaense

Also See: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: 5 biggest transfers which could happen before deadline day

Read Paul Merson's exclusive Premier League predictions column! Click here for his latest article

Edited by Peter P