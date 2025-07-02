Palmeiras vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | July 4th 2025

Palmeiras will face Chelsea at the Lincoln Financial Field on Friday in the quarterfinals of their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign. Verdao have impressed on the global stage this summer as they finished atop Group A with five points but are set for perhaps their toughest test this weekend.
They traded tackles with fellow Brazilian giants Botafogo in a tense last-16 clash last weekend and won 1-0, with both sides playing out a goalless draw after 90 minutes before former Bayer Leverkusen man Paulinho scored the game-winner in the first half of extra time.
Chelsea, meanwhile, locked horns with Benfica in the round of 16 and won 4-1 in a game disrupted by a lengthy break caused by a lightning storm. Team captain Reece James opened the scoring midway through the second half via a brilliant free kick, with the Blues seemingly on the way to a narrow victory before Angel Di Maria leveled the scores from the spot for the Portuguese powerhouse in additional time following a two-hour break in play.
Enzo Maresca's men, however, regained their footing in extra time with Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall all getting on the scoresheet to secure the win for Chelsea.
Palmeiras vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Saturday's game will mark the second meeting between Palmeiras and Chelsea.
- The two teams faced off for the first time in the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup final, which the London outfit won 2-1.
- Palmeiras have conceded two goals in the Club World Cup so far this year. Only European champions Paris Saint-Germain (1) have shipped fewer.
- Of the eight teams in the quarterfinals of the global showpiece, only Bayern Munich (16) have scored more goals than Chelsea's 10.
Palmeiras vs Chelsea Prediction
Verdao will head into the weekend clash on the back of a four-game unbeaten streak, a run in which they have recorded three clean sheets. They are, however, yet to play a team of this quality and will head into this one as considerable underdogs.
Chelsea's last meeting against Brazilian opposition ended on a sour note for them as they lost 3-1 to Flamengo in the group stages of the tournament. That should, however, provide extra motivation for the Blues ahead of Saturday's game, which should ultimately spur them to victory.
Prediction: Palmeiras 0-2 Chelsea
Palmeiras vs Chelsea Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Chelsea to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of Palmeiras' last four matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No