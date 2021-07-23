Palmeiras vs Fluminense prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

League leaders Palmeiras will take on Fluminense in an enticing Brasileiro Serie A 2021 matchup on Saturday at Allianz Parque.

Palmeiras have been mighty impressive this campaign, accumulating 28 points from 12 games. They have won their last five matches, playing some stellar football on both ends of the pitch. Their most recent win came against Universidad Catolica in the Copa Libertadores, in a game in which they prevailed with a 1-0 scoreline.

Meanwhile, Fluminense are coming off a disheartening loss at the hands of Gremio. Fluminense held on till the 90th minute for a point in the game, until a Cesar Pinares penalty in stoppage time handed them a cruel 1-0 loss.

They are ninth in the table, with 17 points from 12 matches played.

Palmeiras vs Fluminense Head-to-Head

Palmeiras and Fluminense have played 37 games against each other so far. Verdao have won 19 matches against Saturday's rivals, while Fluminense have prevailed on 13 occasions. Five matches ended in a draw.

Palmeiras ran out 2-0 winners in the last meeting between the two Brazilian sides. Raphael Veiga scored a quickfire brace in the second half, handing his team a much deserved three points on the day.

Palmeiras form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Fluminense form guide: L-W-W-D-L

Palmeiras vs Fluminense Team News

Palmeiras

Rony is out with a thigh problem, while Luan won't be available because of a calf issue. Luiz Adriano continues to be on the treatment table following a knee injury.

Gabriel Menino is the other notable absentee, as he is currently on international duty with Brazil at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Injured: Rony, Luan, and Luiz Adriano

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

International Duty: Gabriel Menino

Bom dia, Tricolor! Bora finalizar a preparação pra enfrentar o Palmeiras! Amanhã tem @Brasileirao pro #TimeDeGuerreiros! 🇭🇺🇭🇺



📸: Lucas Merçon/FFC pic.twitter.com/i9gp9UidMK — Fluminense F.C. (@FluminenseFC) July 23, 2021

Fluminense

Fluminense will be without veteran forward Fred, who is recovering from a thigh injury. Raul Bobadilla and Hudson have been sidelined with calf and knee injuries, respectively.

Nino is away with Brazil for the ongoing Olympics.

Injured: Fred, Raul Bobadilla and Hudson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

International Duty: Nino

Palmeiras vs Fluminense Predicted XI

Palmeiras predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Benjamin Kuscevic, Gustavo Gomez, Renan; Danilo, Patrick De Paula; Raphael Veiga, Gustavo Scarpa, Breno Lopes; Deyverson

Vocês não acharam que eu esqueci dos bastidores da #VagaCarimbada, não, né? 🧐



Porque o vídeo acabou de sair e você confere a íntegra na TV Palmeiras/FAM ➤ https://t.co/GDdTbijhZK #AvantiPalestra #PALxUCA#AlmaECoração pic.twitter.com/x2h9lXFjDg — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) July 23, 2021

Fluminense predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Muriel; Calegari, Manoel, Luccas Claro, Danilo Barcelos; Martinelli, Wellington; Luiz Henrique, Ganso, Teieirax; Abel Hernandez

Palmeiras vs Fluminense Prediction

Palmeiras are unbeaten in their last six meetings against Fluminense on home soil, and their streak will likely get extended to seven games on Saturday.

Palmeiras look virtually unbeatable at the moment, and they should be able to make short work of the visitors.

Prediction: Palmeiras 2-0 Fluminense

