Palmeiras vs Internacional prediction, preview, team news and more | Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2020-21

Palmeiras are set to host Internacional at the Allianz Parque tomorrow in their latest Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A fixture.

Palmeiras come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Bahia on Sunday at the Estadio de Pituacu. A Ze Rafael goal for Palmeiras was cancelled out by a late Marco Antonio equaliser for Bahia.

Internacional beat Botafogo 2-0 on Sunday at the Olympic Stadium. Goals from Thiago Galhardo and Gabriel Boschilia secured the valuable win for Eduardo Coudet's side.

Palmeiras vs Internacional Head-to-Head

In 30 head-to-head encounters between the two Brazilian sides, the record is fairly even. Palmeiras have won 10 games, lost 12 and drawn eight.

Terça-feira de treino tático e preparação para o confronto de amanhã ✅



➤ https://t.co/36YY8BTupX#AvantiPalestra pic.twitter.com/vO9HcRN8G6 — SE Palmeiras (de 😷) (@Palmeiras) September 1, 2020

In their most recent match, Palmeiras drew 1-1 with Internacional. Midfielder Patrick scored for Internacional, with Willian equalising for Palmeiras.

Palmeiras form guide in the Brasileiro Serie A: D-D-W-W-D

Internacional form guide in the Brasileiro Serie A: W-L-W-W-W

Palmeiras vs Internacional Team News

For Palmeiras, there are no known injury issues and manager Vanderlei Luxemburgo is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Internactional have a couple of injury worries coming into this game. Defender Uendel and midfielder Rodrigo Dourado are nursing injuries and remain doubts for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Uendel, Rodrigo Dourado

Suspended: None

Palmeiras vs Internacional Predicted XI

Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-3-3): Weverton, Mayke, Luan, Gustavo Gomez, Diogo Barbosa, Bruno Henrique, Patrick de Paula, Lucas Lima, Gabriel Menino, Willian, Rony

Internacional Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marcelo Lomba, Renzo Saravia, Ze Gabriel, Victor Cuesta, Moises, Rodrigo Lindoso, Edenilson, Patrick, Gabriel Boschilia, Andres D'Alessandro, Thiago Galhardo

📸🇦🇹 Chegamos! O Colorado está em São Paulo para enfrentar o Palmeiras. #VamoInter pic.twitter.com/dy2ZsEQCFa — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) September 2, 2020

Palmeiras vs Internacional Prediction

Palmeiras will be the underdogs coming into this game. In Lucas Lima and Luiz Adriano they have Brazil internationals with experience. Lima is expected to start this game, and the attacking midfielder will have to pull the strings from midfield if Palmeiras are to get a positive result.

Internacional, on the other hand, sit at the top of the league table. Eduardo Coudet's side are two points ahead of second-placed Sao Paulo, and would like to increase the gap if possible. In Paolo Guerrero and Andres D'Alessandro they have two highly-experienced international forwards while former AS Monaco player Gabriel Boschilia has been in good form as well.

Prediction: Palmeiras 1-2 Internacional