Palmeiras vs UANL Tigres prediction, preview, team news, and more | FIFA Club World Cup 2020

Brazilian giants Palmeiras take on Mexican underdogs UANL Tigres in the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup 2020, hoping to secure a place in next week's showpiece clash.

In their first-ever appearance in the competition, the Periquitos beat local rivals Santos to clinch the Copa Libertadores last weekend. That victory sealed their passage to Qatar.

Breno Henrique Lopes was the hero of the showdown as the substitute came off the bench to prod home the winner in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

They'll be looking for another trophy here, but first, they will have to see off Tigres. They are aiming to become the first Mexican side to reach the competition's finals.

Los Felinos are coming off the back of a historic win in the CONCACAF Champions League, their first ever. They followed that up with a comeback victory over Ulsan Hyndai in this competition.

Andre-Pierre Gignac struck twice in the first half to see off the Korean outfit in the second round, as the side continues to script more history.

Palmeiras vs UANL Tigres Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever competitive meeting between the sides.

Palmeiras Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-D

UANL Tigres Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-W

Palmeiras vs UANL Tigres Team News

Palmeiras

The Big Greens will be without winger Wesley, who's out with a muscle injury. Meanwhile, Alanzinho is nursing a fractured leg, so the midfielder won't be available either.

Emerson Santos picked up a knock last weekend and remains doubtful for the clash.

Injured: Wesley, Alanzinho, and Emerson Santos

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

UANL Tigres

Nicolas Lopez is the only absentee for the Mexican side as he continues his recovery from COVID-19.

Striker Carlos Gonzales came off the bench in the 2-1 win over Ulsan Hyundai, but will be gunning for a start here.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Nicolas Lopez

Palmeiras vs UANL Tigres Predicted XI

Palmeiras (4-1-4-1): Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gomez, Matias Vina; Danilo; Gabriel Menino, Raphael Veiga, Ze Rafael, Rony; Luiz Adriano.

UANL Tigres (4-2-3-1): Nahuel Guzman; Luis Rodriguez, Diego Reyes, Francisco Meza, Carlos Salcedo; Rafael Carioca, Jesus Dienas; Luis Quinones, Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino; Andre-Pierre Gignac.

Palmeiras vs UANL Tigres Prediction

This should be a very interesting battle between two attack-minded teams but we do not expect too many goals in this encounter.

Neither side has experience of playing in this competition but Palmeiras do boast a superior quality in their ranks overall.

We expect the Brazilian side to progress in extra time after a hard-fought contest.

Prediction: Palmeiras 2-1 UANL Tigres