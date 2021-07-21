Palmeiras vs Universidad Catolica prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021

Brazilian heavyweights Palmeiras will look to book a quarter-final berth when they host Universidad Catolica for the return leg of their Copa Libertadores last-16 tie on Thursday.

Palmeiras won the first leg 1-0, as Raphael Veiga's 42nd-minute penalty proved to be the difference-maker.

Universidad Catolica will be hoping to erase that deficit and reach the quarter-final stage of the Copa Libertadores for the first time in 10 years.

Palmeiras have been in a rich vein of form lately, having won their last seven games. Their most recent win came against Atletico Goianiense in the league, a match which they won 3-0.

Meanwhile, Catolica played out a 0-0 draw in their most recent match. Gus Poyet's team looked toothless in attack against Colo Colo on Sunday, and he will be hoping that is not the case against Palmeiras.

Palmeiras vs Universidad Catolica Head-to-Head

The first leg of the last-16 game was the first meeting between the two sides, which Palmeiras won.

Palmeiras form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Universidad Catolica form guide: W-D-L-L-D

Palmeiras vs Universidad Catolica Team News

Palmeiras

Palmeiras will miss the services of Rony, who has been the joint-top scorer in the Copa Libertadores with six goals. He is out with a thigh injury, while Luan has been ruled out with a calf problem.

Luiz Adriano has been sidelined with a knee issue. Gabriel Menino is on international duty with Brazil at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Injured: Rony, Luan, and Luiz Adriano

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

International Duty: Gabriel Menino

Universidad Catolica

Gonzalo Tapia's participation is in doubt, and his situation will be monitored by the medical staff before the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Gonzalo Tapia

Suspended: None

Palmeiras vs Universidad Catolica Predicted XI

Palmeiras predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Benjamin Kuscevic, Gustavo Gomez, Matias Vina; Danilo, Ze Rafael; Raphael Veiga, Gustavo Scarpa, Breno Lopes; Deyverson

Universidad Catolica predicted XI (4-3-3): Sebastian Perez; Raimundo Rebolledo, German Lanaro, Valber Huerta, Alfonso Parot; Felipe Gutierrez, Ignacio Saavedra, Juan Leiva; Gonzalo Tapia, Fernando Zampedri, Diego Valencia

Palmeiras vs Universidad Catolica Prediction

Palmeiras are a well-drilled outfit that are on an impressive run. They will be the favorites going into Wednesday's game.

Catolica have an uphill task ahead of them and they will likely fall short against one of the best teams in the tournament.

Prediction: Palmeiras 1-0 Universidad Catolica

