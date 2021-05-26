Palmeiras vs Universitario prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021 

Palmeiras will host Universitario at Allianz Parque on Friday, with three points on the line in the final matchday of the Copa Libertadores.

The Group A fixture pits first against last, with the hosts having already guaranteed qualification to the knockout rounds as group winners.

Universitario will, however, be seeking a positive result to boost their chances of finishing third and dropping down to the Copa Sudamericana.

Palmeiras come into this game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Sao Paulo in the Brazilian Paulista final. Luciano Neves and Luan Santos scored in each half to give O Clube da Fé their 22nd Paulista title and first since 2005.

Universitario were held to a goalless draw by Carlos A. Mannucci on home turf in the Peruvian Liga 1.

Pelas lentes da TV Palmeiras/FAM, os detalhes das atividades de hoje na Academia de Futebol 🎥 ➤ https://t.co/dgj3Rk2lHT#AvantiPalestra pic.twitter.com/sqfxX0epgH — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) May 25, 2021

Palmeiras vs Universitario Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the sides and Palmerias have a 100% record with three victories in previous games.

The Brazilian outfit posted a 4-1 aggregate victory in the 2010 Copa Sudamericana round of 16. They also picked up a 3-2 away victory in their matchday one fixture in April. Raphael Veiga, Danilo and Renan Vitor all got on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Palmeiras have hit a rough patch in recent weeks and are winless on the bounce in three games, having initially won seven games consecutively.

Universitario are unbeaten in six games in all competitions, winning three and drawing three each.

Palmeiras form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-W

Universitario form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-D-W

Also Read: Flamengo vs Velez Sarsfield prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021

Palmeiras vs Universitario Team News

Palmeiras

The hosts have winger Breno Lopes sidelined with a ligament issue. Meanwhile, defender Vanderlan da Silva has been suspended, having received two bookings last week.

Injury: Breno Lopes

Suspension: Vanderlan

Universitario

Universitario have several injury concerns ahead of their trip to Brazil. Brayan Velarde, Anthony Osorio, Ivan Santillan and Jorge Murrugarra have all been sidelined due to fitness concerns.

Furthermore, Aamet Calderon and Alexander Succar are unavailable, while Diego Chavez is in self-isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Injuries: Brayan Velarde, Anthony Osorio, Ivan Santillan, Jorge Murrugarra, Aamet Calderon, Alexander Succar

Suspension: None

COVID-19: Diego Chavez

Palmeiras vs Universitario Predicted XI

Palmeiras Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jailson (GK); Lucas Esteves, Luan Peres, Danilo; Matias Vina, Ze Rafael, Danilo, Gustavo Scarpa, Lima Lucas; Willian, Ribeiro Silva

Universitario Predicted XI (5-3-2): Jose Carvallo (GK); Luis Valverde, Nelinho Quina, Fedrico Alonso, Leonardo Rugel, Corzo Chavez; Rafael Guarderas, Armando Alfageme, Gerson Barreto; Alex Valera, Alberto Quintero

Palmeiras vs Universitario Prediction

Palmeiras tend to be defensively compact, but last week's seven-goal thriller with Defensa was a departure from the norm.

In contrast, Universitario usually struggle defensively, especially against superior opposition. We are predicting a comfortable victory for the home side.

Prediction: Palmeiras 3-0 Universitario