Flamengo vs Velez Sarsfield prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021

Flamengo invite Velez Sarsfield to the Maracanã Stadium in Copa Libertadores action on Thursday.

Both clubs have secured qualification into the next round of fixtures from Group G and this game will decide which club ends up as the group topper. Flamengo are one of only three undefeated sides in the competition so far and will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run here.

The home side lifted the Campeonato Carioca with a 4-2 win on aggregate over Fluminense on Sunday. However, they have secured 2-2 draws in their last two Copa Libertadores fixtures.

After losses in their opening two fixtures, Velez have recorded three back-to-back wins in the competition.

Flamengo vs Velez Sarsfield Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off just once so far. Their meeting in the opening fixture of the season in April was their first-ever competitive encounter.

The game ended in a 3-2 win for the Brazilian side, who came from behind twice and scored a late winner.

Flamengo form guide across all competitions: W-D-D-D-W

Velez Sarsfield form guide across all competitions: W-L-W-W-W

Flamengo vs Velez Sarsfield Team News

Flamengo

On-loan midfielder Thiago Maia is the only injury concern for the home side. The Lille midfielder is recovering from a knee operation and is expected to be back in the fold in the next two months.

Willian Arao picked up a straight red card against LDU Quito and is suspended for the game.

Injuries: Thiago Maia

Suspension: Willian Arao

Velez Sarsfield

Ricky Álvarez underwent a knee operation and has been ruled out for the next two months. Luca Orellano and Florián Monzón are currently ruled out with COVID-19, while Agustín Mulet has completed his isolation period but is a doubt for the fixture.

Injuries: Ricky Álvarez

Doubtful: Agustín Mulet

Unavailable (Due to COVID-19): Luca Orellano, Florián Monzón

Flamengo vs Velez Sarsfield Predicted XI

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Batista de Souza; Filipe Luis, Bruno Viana, Gustavo Henrique, Mauricio Isla; Giorgian Arrascaeta, Diego, Joao Gomes, Everton Ribeiro; Bruno Henrique, Gabriel Barbosa

Velez Sarsfield Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lucas Hoyos; Tomas Guidara, Lautaro Giannetti, Luis Abram, Francisco Ortega; Santiago Cáseres, Federico Mancuello; Agustín Bouzat, Thiago Almada, Lucas Janson; Cristian Tarragona

Flamengo vs Velez Sarsfield Prediction

Flamengo are fresh from their triumph in the Campeonato Carioca and their excellent form in front of goal makes them favorites here. They are yet to suffer a loss in this competition and we do not expect them to be beaten at home.

Velez have looked sharp in their recent fixtures, scoring 12 goals in their last five outings and conceding just twice. With both clubs guaranteed to move into the next round, we expect them to take a breather in this game.

We predict the game will end in a draw.

Prediction: Flamengo 1-1 Velez Sarsfield

