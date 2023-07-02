Panama vs El Salvador Prediction and Betting Tips | July 4th 2023 

Panama will face El Salvador at the BBVA Compass Stadium on Friday in another round of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Los Canaleros have enjoyed a solid start to their continental campaign and have already secured a spot in the knockout stages of the competition. They beat Martinique 2-1 in their last game, with Jose Farjado and Anderlecht's Michael Murillo getting on the scoresheet before their opponents scored a late consolation goal.

Panama sit atop their group with six points from an obtainable six and will now be looking to close out their group stage run on a positive note.

El Salvador, meanwhile, kicked off their Gold Cup campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Martinique. They then played out a goalless draw against Costa Rica in their last group game and could have no complaints after failing to register a shot on target in the opposition box throughout the game.

La Selecta sit third in their group with one point from two games. Victory on Friday will see them advance to the knockout stages provided results elsewhere go in their favor.

Panama vs El Salvador Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 58 meetings between Panama and El Salvador. Both sides have won 23 games apiece while their other 12 meetings have ended in draws.

Panama have won five of their last six games in this fixture.

El Salvador have kept just one clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Los Canaleros are the highest-scoring side in Group C so far with a goal tally of four.

La Selecta have failed to score any goals in two of their last seven games across all competitions.

Panama vs El Salvador Prediction

Panama are on a run of back-to-back victories after losing their two games prior. They have performed well in this fixture of late and will be targeting another victory when they play this week.

El Salvador are on an abysmal 10-game winless run dating back to June last year and have won just two of their last 24 games across all competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see Los Canaleros win here.

Prediction: Panama 2-0 El Salvador

Panama vs El Salvador Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Panama to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals).

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last seven matchups).

Poll : 0 votes