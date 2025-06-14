Panama vs Guadeloupe Prediction and Betting Tips | June 16th 2025

Panama will face Guadeloupe at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Monday in the opening group-stage game of their 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign. Los Canaleros will head into the continental showpiece with confidence after finishing runners-up in the CONCACAF Nations League back in March before picking up wins in their World Cup qualifying campaign earlier in the month.

Ad

They opened their Gold Cup campaign in 2023 with a 2-1 win over Costa Rica, ultimately making it all the way to the final before losing 1-0 to Mexico, and will hope they can hit similar heights in this year's edition.

Guadeloupe, meanwhile, participated in the preliminary round of the continental showpiece back in March, facing Nicaragua in a two-legged tie. They picked up a 1-0 win in their first-leg clash on home soil, with Florian David scoring the sole goal of the game before winning the second by the same scoreline, profiting from a Raphael Mirval strike this time around.

Ad

Trending

They picked up a surprise 2-2 draw against Canada in their group opener back in the 2023 Gold Cup and will be targeting a positive start to things here as well.

Panama vs Guadeloupe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark just the third meeting between Panama and Guadeloupe, with both teams winning a game apiece in their previous matchups.

The two teams last faced off in the 2011 Gold Cup with Los Canaleros winning the group-stage clash 3-2.

Panama are set to take part in their 13th CONCACAF Gold Cup while Les Gwada Boys are participating in their sixth.

The Canal Men are the third-highest-ranked CONCACAF side in the latest FIFA rankings, sitting in 33rd place. Guadeloupe, meanwhile, are unranked as they are not a member of FIFA.

Ad

Panama vs Guadeloupe Prediction

Panama have won three of their last four games after winning just one of their previous seven and will head into their group opener with confidence.

Guadeloupe have also picked up good results ahead of Monday's game, winning their last four games on the trot and conceding just once in their last seven. They are, however, going up against a much stronger side on Monday and could open their Gold Cup campaign with a defeat.

Ad

Prediction: Panama 2-0 Guadeloupe

Panama vs Guadeloupe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Panama to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of Guadeloupe's last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the Gwada Boys' last 13 matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More