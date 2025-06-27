Panama vs Honduras Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28, 2025 

Panama and Honduras clast at the State Farm Stadium in Phoenix on Saturday iin the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-final.

Ad

Ranked 33rd in the world, Panama progressed to the knockouts with a 100% win record in the first round. They began their campaign with an emphatic 5-2 demolition of Guadeloupe followed by a narrow 1-0 win over Guatemala and a massive 4-1 win against Jamaica. Thomas Christiansen's side have emerged as one of the frontrunners for the cup.

Runners-up in the last edition two years ago, Panama's ambitions face another challenge in the shape of Honduras, though, who progressed as runners-up of Group B.

Ad

Trending

La Bicolor were crushed 6-0 by Canada in their opening game but recovered brilliantly, beating El Salvador (2-0) and Curacao (2-1) to seal their progression. Champions of the 1981 edition, Honduras are looking to reach their first semi-final of the Gold Cup since 2013.

Panama vs Honduras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 51 clashes between the two sides, with Honduras winning 26 and losing 13.

Panama have won one of their last six clashes with Honduras: 3-2 in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

After a run of four draws in five meetings between 2012 and 2015, Panama and Honduras have seen two stalemates in their next seven, including a 1-1 draw in their last encounter on March 2022 in a World Cup qualifier.

Honduras are ranked 75th in the world while Panama are 33rd.

In eight games between them in 2025, Honduras have won six and lost twice: 2-1 vs Guatemala and 6-0 vs Canada.

Panama have won their last five games, including all three at the 2025 Gold Cup.

Ad

Panama vs Honduras Prediction

Panama are the form team, winning all three group matches and demonstrating their frightening offensive prowess. Honduras may feel like they have a chance, given their good record in the fixture, but could go down fighting.

Prediction: Panama 2-1 Honduras

Panama vs Honduras Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Panama

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More