Panama vs Jamaica Prediction and Betting Tips | June 24th 2025

Panama will square off against Jamaica at Q2 Stadium in their final group stage match of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Tuesday. Los Canaleros have won their two games thus far and are all but certain of a place in the knockout round. This is a must-win match for the Reggae Boyz.

Los Canaleros, the runners-up from the previous edition, got their campaign underway with a 5-2 win over Guadeloupe. They continued that form with a narrow 1-0 win over Guatemala last week. Tomás Rodríguez scored the only goal of the match in the 19th minute, as he found the back of the net for the second match in a row.

The Reggae Boyz fell to a shock 1-0 loss to Guatemala in their campaign opener and bounced back with a 2-1 win over Guadeloupe last week. Thierry Ambrose gave Guadeloupe the lead in the 32nd minute, and late goals in the first half by Leon Bailey and Jon Russell helped the Reggae Boyz register a comeback win.

Panama vs Jamaica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 21 times in all competitions. The 2023 runners-up have a better record in these meetings, having recorded 10 wins. The Reggae Boyz have four wins, and seven games have ended in draws.

They have met four times in the CONCACAF Championship and the Gold Cup. Notably, the Reggae Boyz have an unbeaten record in these meetings, recording two wins.

They last met in the third-place match in the CONCACAF Nations League in 2024, and Jamaica registered a 1-0 win.

Los Canaleros have a 100% record in June thus far, scoring 11 goals in four games while keeping three clean sheets.

Six of the last eight meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Panama vs Jamaica Prediction

La Marea Roja have seen conclusive results in their six competitive games in 2025, recording five wins. After conceding two goals in their campaign opener, they kept a clean sheet last week and will look to build on that form.

The Reggae Boyz recorded a comeback win last week and will look to continue that form. They have conceded one goal apiece in their two games in the Gold Cup thus far. Notably, they have registered 1-0 wins in their last two meetings in CONCACAF competitions against the Canal Men.

The 2023 runners-up have been in great form, winning all four games this month. The Reggae Boyz need a win here by a decent margin, since they are level on points and goal difference with Guatemala.

Panama will look to keep their unbeaten streak in June intact and are expected to play defensively. With that in mind, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Panama 1-1 Jamaica

Panama vs Jamaica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

