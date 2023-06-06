Panama vs Nicaragua Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th June 2023

Panama host Nicaragua at the Estadio Universidad Latina in a friendly game on Saturday, days before their 2023 CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals.

The Red Tides are set to face heavyweights Canada in the first last-four clash next Thursday and will be looking to prepare themselves for the game with a big win in this match.

Head coach Thomas Christiansen has called up 25 players for this month's fixtures, including Chile-based striker Cecilio Waterman, who has scored eight goals in 22 games for the team.

Harold Cummings is the most capped player in the squad with 81 games, followed by Eric Davis (74) and Fidel Escobar (60).

Nicaragua will begin preparations for the 2023 Gold Cup later this month with a trio of friendlies, with Uruguay and Paraguay lined up for them after this.

The Pinoleros have been drawn alongside the United States and Jamaica, with one more team set to join them through the qualification tournament.

After losing five of their last six games in 2022, Marco Antonio Figueroa's side have started 2023 on a good note, beating Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 4-1 in the Nations League before a 1-1 draw with Trinidad and Tobago in the competition.

Panama vs Nicaragua Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 27 previous clashes between the sides, with Panama winning an overwhelming 21 times over Nicaragua and losing on just five occasions.

Panama and Nicaragua last met in February 2020 for a friendly game that ended goalless.

Nicaragua's last win over Panama came in March 2016 (1-0 in a friendly game).

Panama have failed to score against Nicaragua twice in their last four games.

Nicaragua have won two of their last four games, having failed to win their previous four (losing all).

Panama beat Costa Rica 1-0 in their last game, their first win in seven matches.

Panama are playing at home for the first time since June 2022, when they beat Costa Rica 2-0 and Martinique 5-0.

Panama vs Nicaragua Prediction

Neither side enter the game on a strong run, but Panama are the better side on paper compared to Nicaragua.

They also have the home advantage and, going by their last two games in their backyard, the Red Tides are a different beast there.

Nicaragua won't go down without a fight, but we expect them to go down eventually.

Prediction: Panama 2-1 Nicaragua

Panama vs Nicaragua Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Panama

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

