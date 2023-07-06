Panama face Qatar at the AT&T Stadium on Saturday in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals.
Los Canaleros have performed impressively in the Gold Cup, kicking things off with a 2-1 win over Costa Rica in their opener before beating Martinique by the same scoreline. They then drew 2-2 with El Salvador.
Panama have been knocked out in the quarterfinals in two of their last three Gold Cup appearances.
Qatar, meanwhile, lost 2-1 to Haiti in their first group game before drawing 1-1 against Honduras. They needed a win in their final game to secure a spot in the quarterfinals and did just that with a hard-fought 1-0 win over leaders Mexico, getting on the scoresheet with their only attempt on target.
Panama vs Qatar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the third meeting between the two nations. Qatar are unbeaten in two matchups, winning one.
- Panama are without a clean sheet in six games across competitions.
- The Maroons have scored thrice in the competition. Only Saints Kitts and Nevis (0) have scored fewer.
- Qatar have the worst disciplinary record in the continental showpiece, with 18 bookings.
- Los Canaleros are 57th in the FIFA rankings,t a place above Qatar.
Panama vs Qatar Prediction
Panama are on a three-game unbeaten streak after losing two games. They are winless in two games in this fixture.
Meanwhile, Qatar's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings. Their performances in the competition have been far from convincing, so they could see defeat.
Prediction: Panama 2-1 Qatar
Panama vs Qatar Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Panama
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Panama's last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of Qatar's last eight matchups.)