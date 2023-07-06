Panama face Qatar at the AT&T Stadium on Saturday in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals.

Los Canaleros have performed impressively in the Gold Cup, kicking things off with a 2-1 win over Costa Rica in their opener before beating Martinique by the same scoreline. They then drew 2-2 with El Salvador.

Panama have been knocked out in the quarterfinals in two of their last three Gold Cup appearances.

Qatar, meanwhile, lost 2-1 to Haiti in their first group game before drawing 1-1 against Honduras. They needed a win in their final game to secure a spot in the quarterfinals and did just that with a hard-fought 1-0 win over leaders Mexico, getting on the scoresheet with their only attempt on target.

Panama vs Qatar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two nations. Qatar are unbeaten in two matchups, winning one.

Panama are without a clean sheet in six games across competitions.

The Maroons have scored thrice in the competition. Only Saints Kitts and Nevis (0) have scored fewer.

Qatar have the worst disciplinary record in the continental showpiece, with 18 bookings.

Los Canaleros are 57th in the FIFA rankings,t a place above Qatar.

Panama vs Qatar Prediction

Panama are on a three-game unbeaten streak after losing two games. They are winless in two games in this fixture.

Meanwhile, Qatar's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings. Their performances in the competition have been far from convincing, so they could see defeat.

Prediction: Panama 2-1 Qatar

Panama vs Qatar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Panama

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Panama's last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of Qatar's last eight matchups.)

