Panathinaikos slumps into disaster in Super League

Panathinaikos came into the new year with slight hopes of pipping AEK Athens to second spot in the Greek Super League. However, after a heroic draw against defending champions and current leaders Olympiacos, the club have stuttered in their progress.

Their lack of form, which included three defeats in as many outings, has pummeled them to sixth in the table, fourteen points off second-placed PAOK.

Fragile mindset

Panathaniakos' recent results had more to do with their mental frailties than with their opponents outplaying them. Their recent game against PAOK was nothing less than a mental breakdown of a team struggling for form.

Leading the game 1-0 with fifteen minutes to play, Bart Schenkeveld's mistimed pass to holding midfielder Ruben Perez was intercepted by Sverrir Ingason.

He went on to score a glorious equalizer.

As late as the 88th minute of the game, they allowed PAOK fullback Joan Sastrre to slam a 30-meter shot flying past Alberto Brignoli with little resistance. The result not only allowed their opponents to pick up the full three points but also opened up a 12-point gap between the two teams.

The centre-back pairing of Bart Schenkeveld and Fran Perez were also at fault in their game against Asteras Tripolis - another midtable opponent who moved past them in the table in recent weeks.

Tripolis was down to ten men in the 75th minute of the game, giving the Greens ample time to drive home the advantage. However, not only did Panathinakos end up losing possession to their ten-men opponents but also offered them a penalty.

Perez brought down Jerónimo Barrales in the 18-yard box in a clumsy tackle and handed their opponents a lucky 1-0 win.

Lack of creativity up front

Panathinaikos rely heavily on their talisman Sebastian Palacios to provide them with goals. Palacios was instrumental in the club's resurgence in December. However, he has failed to deliver the goods ever since.

Newcomer Aitor Cantalapiedra is yet to find his feet in the Greek Super League and his lack of control on the ball has been a decisive factor behind Panathinakos' goal drought.

None of their midfielders apart from Ruben Perez offer any creativity or vision. Their one-dimensional passing range has hindered Panathinaikos' progress for quite some time.

Lack of transfer activity for Panathinaikos

Panathinaikos' fortunes in many ways were related to their activity in the transfer market. However, apart from Mijat Gacinovic, they failed to land anyone in the winter market.

Despite possessing good vision, the Serbian international is yet to impress the Greens faithful.

Also Read: Why is Panathinaikos no longer a powerhouse in Greece?

