Panathinaikos vs Atromitos Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025 

Panathinaikos will trade tackles with Atromitos in a Greek Super League matchday six fixture on Sunday (October 5th). The game will be played at Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Go Ahead Eagles at the same venue in the UEFA Europa League. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Karol Swiderski giving the hosts the lead 10 minutes into the second half while Milan Smit equalized 20 minutes later. The 22-year-old completed the turnaround seven minutes later.
The Verdao will turn their focus to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them claim a 2-1 away win over Panetolikos.
Atromitos, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to AEL Larissa. Their visitors were reduced to 10 men when Giannis Pasas was sent off midway through the first half and Ognjen Ozegovic put them ahead from the spot. Facundo Perez equalized on the hour-mark.
Both sides are level on five points apiece in the league, with Panathinaikos having played one game fewer.
Panathinaikos vs Atromitos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Panathinaikos have 38 wins from the last 61 head-to-head games. Atromitos were victorious 10 times, while 13 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- One of those stalemates came in the most recent clash between the two sides when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw in March 2025.
- Six of the last seven head-to-head games, including each of the last four, have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Atromitos' last five games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.
- Six of Panathinaikos' last seven games have seen both sides score, with four games producing over 2.5 goals.
- Five of Panathinaikos' last six games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.
Panathinaikos vs Atromitos Prediction
Panathinaikos have made a shaky start to the season, having won just one of four games played so far. Their continental loss was disappointing, considering that they started their Europa League campaign with a comprehensive 4-1 away win over Young Boys and also the fact that the loss came at home.
They have an opportunity to make an immediate statement in front of their fans against an Atromitos side that have kept just one clean sheet in seven competitive games this season.
Back the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Panathinaikos 2-1 Atromitos
Panathinaikos vs Atromitos Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Panathinaikos to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals