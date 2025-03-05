Panathinaikos vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6th 2025

Panathinaikos will invite Fiorentina to the Athens Olympic Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League round of 16 on Thursday. The hosts are back in the knockout stage of a European competition for the first time since the 2009-10 campaign. The Viola, the runners-up from the previous season, finished third in the league phase standings.

The Shamrock have seen conclusive results in their last eight games, recording four wins and suffering four defeats. They met Panetolikos in the Super League Greece last week and registered a 2-0 home win. Karol Świderski scored in the first half and Azzedine Ounahi doubled their lead after the break.

The visitors returned to winning ways after three consecutive losses last week with a 1-0 home triumph over Lecce in Serie A. Robin Gosens scored the only goal of the match in the ninth minute.

Panathinaikos vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have squared off against Italian teams 22 times across all competitions. They have registered six wins while suffering 10 defeats.

The visitors have met Greek teams six times while recording just one win.

The Shamrock are unbeaten in their last 14 home games across all competitions, recording 12 wins.

Fiorentina have won just one of their last seven away games across all competitions while suffering four losses.

Panathinaikos have won four of their last five games in the Conference League and have kept clean sheets in these games well. Their only home loss in the Conference League this season was registered against Chelsea in October.

The visitors have scored at least three goals in four of their last five games in the Conference League.

Panathinaikos vs Fiorentina Prediction

The Shamrock have won seven of their eight home games in 2025 and have scored at least two goals in six games in that period. They have won their last three home games in the Conference League while keeping clean sheets. Four of their six wins against Italian teams have been registered at home.

The Gigliati have won just one of their last four games while failing to score in two. They have scored 11 goals in their last three games in the Conference League and will look to build on that form.

Michael Folorunsho, Andrea Colpani, and Yacine Adli will miss this match due to injuries while Moise Kean is fit enough to start after a head injury against Verona.

While Panathinaikos have been in good touch recently, considering the visitors' better record in the Conference League, we back the Viola to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Panathinaikos 1-2 Fiorentina

Panathinaikos vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

