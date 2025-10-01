Panathinaikos vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2025

Panathinaikos will invite Go Ahead Eagles to the Athens Olympic Stadium in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. The hosts enjoyed a winning start to their campaign last month while the Eagles suffered a loss.

Ad

The Shamrock met Young Boys in their campaign opener and registered a comfortable 4-1 away win. Karol Świderski broke the deadlock in the 10th minute, and Anass Zaroury bagged a hat-trick. They continued their winning run in the Super League Greece, recording a 2-1 away triumph over Panetolikos last week. Alexander Jeremejeff scored a stoppage-time winner in that match.

The visitors met FCSB in their campaign opener last month and suffered a narrow 1-0 loss. Their poor form continued in the Eredivisie last week as they suffered a 4-2 away loss to Telstar.

Ad

Trending

Panathinaikos vs Go Ahead Eagles Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have met Dutch teams 13 times in competitive games. They have suffered seven defeats while recording three wins in these games.

Eagles will take on a Greek side for the first time in a competitive match. They have two wins from five friendly meetings.

The Greens have an unbeaten home record across all competitions this season, though four of the six games have ended in draws.

Go Ahead Eagles have won just one of their five away games in all competitions.

The Greens had won four of their five home games in the UEFA Conference League last season.

The visitors have seen over 2.5 goals in seven of their nine competitive games this season.

The Shamrock have seen conclusive results in six home games against Dutch teams, suffering four losses.

Ad

Panathinaikos vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction

The Greens have seen an uptick in form and are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions, recording three wins. However, their last two wins have been registered away from home. Notably, two of their three wins against Dutch teams have been registered at home.

The pride of the IJssel Kowet have lost their last two games, conceding six goals, and will look to improve upon that record. Including qualifiers, they have lost their last five away games in European competitions.

Ad

Considering the Shamrock's unbeaten home record this season and current form, we back the hosts to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Panathinaikos 3-1 Go Ahead Eagles

Panathinaikos vs Go Ahead Eagles Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Panathinaikos to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More