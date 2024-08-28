Panathinaikos vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2024

Panathinaikos will welcome Lens to the Athens Olympic Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League qualifying playoffs on Thursday. The two teams met in France last week and first-half goals from Przemysław Frankowski and Wesley Saïd helped the Ligue 1 side record a 2-1 home win.

The hosts bounced back with a 1-0 home win over Levadiakos in the Super League Greece on Sunday thanks to Andraž Šporar's stoppage-time winner. It was their first win after two consecutive losses.

The visitors extended their winning start to the 2024-25 season to three games on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Brest. Jhoanner Chávez scored in the first half and their lead was doubled in the 45th minute after an own goal.

Trending

Panathinaikos vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met five times thus far, with all meetings taking place in UEFA competitions. The visitors have the better record in these games with three wins. The hosts have one win to their name and one meeting has ended in a draw.

The hosts are winless in three games in their Conference League qualifiers, suffering two losses.

The visitors have just one win in their last five competitive away games. Interestingly, they have scored one goal apiece in these games.

Panathinaikos have suffered defeats in two of their last three home games while failing to score.

Lens have a 100% record in all competitions this season, scoring five goals while conceding just once.

The hosts have won just four of their 16 meetings against French teams in European competitions, with all wins registered at home.

Three of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals, with two clean sheets for both sides.

Panathinaikos vs Lens Prediction

The Greens returned to winning ways after two losses on Sunday, recording a home win in the Super League Greece, and will look to continue that form here. They have an unbeaten home record against the visitors, keeping clean sheets in both games. Philipp Max was an unused substitute in the first leg and might get the nod to start here.

Les Sang et Or have enjoyed a winning start to their season, scoring two goals each in their last two games, and will look to continue their goalscoring form here. Facundo Medina will serve a suspension in this match after his red card in the first leg and Abdukodir Khusanov is expected to start here.

The visitors have a narrow lead on aggregate and are expected to sit back and defend it. With that in mind and considering Panathinaikos' unbeaten home record in this fixture, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Panathinaikos 1-1 Lens

Panathinaikos vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Wesley Saïd to score or assist any time - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback