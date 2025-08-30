  • home icon
  Panathinaikos vs Levadiakos Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2025 

Panathinaikos vs Levadiakos Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2025 

By Ume Elvis
Published Aug 30, 2025 05:24 GMT
Panathinaikos v Samsunspor - UEFA Champions League - Source: Getty
Panathinaikos host Levadiakos on Sunday

Panathinaikos and Levadiakos will battle for three points in a Greek Super League round two clash on Sunday (August 31st). The game will be played at Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Samsunspor in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff tie on Thursday. The stalemate saw them advance to the league phase of the Europa League with a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Levadiakos, meanwhile, began their league campaign with a thrilling 3-2 comeback home win over newly-promoted Kifisia last weekend. They were two goals down by the 25th minute, with Andres Tetteh breaking the deadlock from the spot in the 17th minute while Jorge Pembo doubled their lead. Hisham Layous and Alen Ozbolt scored a goal each to draw the game level at the break. Ozbolt completed his brace midway through the second half to complete the turnaround.

Panathinaikos vs Levadiakos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Panathinaikos have 30 wins from the last 41 head-to-head games. Levadiakos were victorious six times while five games ended in a share of the spoils.
  • Their most recent clash came in December 2024 when Panathinaikos claimed a 1-0 away win.
  • The last eight head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net, with seven games in this run producing less than three goals.
  • Six of Levadiakos' last seven competitive games, dating back to last season, have witnessed goals at both ends and produced over 2.5 goals.
  • Five of Panathinaikos' six games across competitions this season have produced less than three goals.
  • Panathinaikos have won the last five head-to-head games on the bounce and are unbeaten in the last eight.
Panathinaikos vs Levadiakos Prediction

Panathinaikos are fresh from booking their spot in the Europa League main stage after navigating a keenly-contested tie with Samsunspor. The Verdao were handed last weekend off to focus on their continental tie, and they can now channel their attention to their quest to end their 15-year league title drought.

Levadiakos, for their part, began their campaign with a 2-1 away win over Greek Super League 2 side Makedonikos in the Cup.

Panathinaikos have claimed a 1-0 victory in each of the last five head-to-head games. Back this trend to continue.

Prediction: Panathinaikos 1-0 Levadiakos

Panathinaikos vs Levadiakos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Panathinaikos to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Ume Elvis

Edited by Ashwin
