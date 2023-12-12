Panathinaikos vs Maccabi Haifa Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14, 2023

The action resumes in the UEFA Europa League as Panathinaikos and Maccabi Haifa square off at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium in their final Group F game on Thursday (December 14).

Both sides find themselves in the bottom half of the group after an underwhelming campaign and will go head-to-head for a Conference League qualification spot.

Panathinaikos returned to winning ways in the Greek top flight last time out, cruising to an emphatic 4-0 home win over OFI Crete. Before that, Ivan Jovanovic’s men fell to a 2-0 loss against Aris Thessaloniki on November 26, which snapped their run of five league wins.

While Panathinaikos hold a one-point lead atop the Greek Super League, they return to action in the Europa League, where they have picked up four points from five games and sit two points above Maccabi in last place.

Maccabi, meanwhile, were denied a third consecutive win in the Israeli Premier League, as they drew 1-1 with Beitar Jerusalem last time out. Messay Dego’s men have gone five domestic games without defeat, winning three since a 3-2 loss to Maccabi Petach Tikva in September.

While Maccabi will look to return to winning ways and secure a spot in the Conference League, they have struggled away from home, winning one of their last four games across competitions.

Panathinaikos vs Maccabi Haifa Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides, following a goalless draw in October.

Maccabi have lost once in five games across competitions, winning two, since November.

Panathinaikos have lost just one of their last five home games, winning three since October.

Dego’s side have won one of their four away games across competitions, losing twice, since September.

Panathinaikos vs Maccabi Haifa Prediction

Panathinaikos maintained their impressive home form last time out and will back themselves against Maccabi side who have won once in four away games. Nevertheless, expect a cagey affair with the hosts to claim all three points, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Panathinaikos 2-1 Maccabi

Panathinaikos vs Maccabi Haifa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Panathinaikos to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Panathinaikos’ last seven games.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in Panathinaikos’ last seven games.)