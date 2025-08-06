Panathinaikos vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7th 2025

Panathinaikos will welcome Shakhtar Donetsk to the Athens Olympic Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round on Thursday. The hosts were eliminated from the third qualifying round of the competition last season, while Shakhtar last played in the group stage in the 2016-17 season.

The Greens began their qualification campaign in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League last month. They lost 3-1 on aggregate to Rangers, playing a 1-1 draw in the home leg.

The visitors got their Europa League campaign underway in the first qualifying round, defeating Ilves 6-0. They overcame Besiktas 6-2 in the second qualifying round. Kevin scored three of the six goals in the second round. They continued their winning streak in their Ukrainian Premier League campaign opener over Epitsentr. Kauã Elias bagged a 79th-minute winner.

Panathinaikos vs Shakhtar Donetsk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have met Ukrainian teams six times in European competitions. They have a good record in these meetings, recording three wins while suffering just one loss.

Shakhtar have met Greek teams thrice. They have an unbeaten record in these meetings, though two games have ended in draws.

The visitors have enjoyed a 100% record in competitive games this season, keeping four clean sheets in five games.

The Greens have an unbeaten home record against Ukrainian teams, though two of their three games have ended in draws.

Shakhtar have enjoyed a 12-game unbeaten streak in competitive games.

The Greens have seen conclusive results in their last eight games in Europa League qualifiers, recording five wins. Notably, two of the three losses have been registered at home.

Panathinaikos vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction

The Shamrock were held to a 1-1 draw in their first home game of the season in the Champions League qualifiers in July and will look to bounce back here. Notably, they have suffered just one loss in competitive games since October and will look to build on that form.

The Miners have won their five games thus far this season, scoring 13 goals, and will look to continue their prolific run here. Notably, they have drawn their only away meeting against a Greek team thus far.

While the visitors head into the match in great form and have a better recent record in European games, considering the Greens' home advantage, we expect the two teams to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Panathinaikos 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Panathinaikos vs Shakhtar Donetsk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

