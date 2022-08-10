Panathinaikos vs Slavia Prague prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers 2022–23

Panathinaikos and Slavia Prague go head-to-head in the second leg of their Europa Conference League third-round clash on Thursday.

The hosts will be looking to mount a memorable comeback after the Czech outfit picked up a 2-0 victory in last week’s first leg.

Panathinaikos suffered a huge blow in their hunt for a place in the Conference League as they fell to a 2-0 first-leg loss against Slavia Prague in the third-round of the qualifiers.

This followed a solid pre-season campaign where they picked up two wins and three draws from their five friendlies.

Panathinaikos have now returned to home turf where they are currently unbeaten in nine straight competitive games, claiming eight wins and one draw since January’s 1-0 loss against Asteras Tripolis.

Meanwhile, Slavia Prague picked up their first win of the 2022-23 Czech 1. Liga campaign when they saw off Fastav Zlín 4-1 last time out.

This followed a somewhat disappointing 1-0 loss against Hradec Králové in the league opener on July 31.

Slavia Prague have now turned their sights to the Conference League, where they have enjoyed a perfect campaign so far, winning three straight games while scoring 13 goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Panathinaikos vs Slavia Prague Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever encounter between the sides, with their first meeting coming in last week’s first leg when Slavia Prague picked up a 2-0 victory.

Panathinaikos Form Guide: L-W-D-D-W

Slavia Prague Form Guide: W-W-L-W-W

Panathinaikos vs Slavia Prague Team News

Panathinaikos

Panathinaikos will be without forward Sebastián Palacios, who is currently suspended after receiving a red card in the first leg.

Injured: None

Suspended: Sebastián Palacios

Slavia Prague

Eduardo Santos is currently suspended after picking up a red card in the first leg. On the injury front, the visitors will be without David Hovorka, Lukas Provod, Jan Boril and Ewerton.

Injured: Eduardo Santos

Suspended: David Hovorka, Lukas Provod, Jan Boril, Ewerton

Panathinaikos vs Slavia Prague Predicted XI

Panathinaikos Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alberto Brignoli; Giannis Kotsiras, Zvonimir Šarlija, Hörður Magnússon, Cristian Ganea; Dimitrios Kourbelis, Rubén Pérez, Adam Gnezda Čerin; Andraž Šporar, Fotis Ioannidis, Aitor Cantalapiedra

Slavia Prague Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Aleš Mandous; David Doudera, Taras Kacharaba, Aiham Ousou, Oscar Dorley; Tomáš Holeš, Christ Junior Tiehi; Ivan Schranz, Ibrahim Traoré, Peter Olayinka; Ondrej Lingr

Panathinaikos vs Slavia Prague Prediction

Slavia Prague head into the game in fine form, winning all but one of their last seven matches across all competitions. We are backing them to maintain this fine run and come away with a slender victory on Thursday.

Prediction: Panathinaikos 1-2 Slavia Prague

