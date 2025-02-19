Panathinaikos vs Vikingur Prediction and Betting Tips | February 20th 2025

Action returns in the UEFA Europa Conference League as Panathinaikos and Vikingur lock horns in the second leg of their knockout-stage playoff clash on Thursday. Rui Vitoria’s men are unbeaten in their last 12 home games and will be looking to extend this impressive streak as they aim to overturn their first-leg deficit.

Ad

Panathinaikos returned to winning ways at the weekend as they edged out Volos 2-1 at the Athens Olympic Stadium in their Greek Super League clash. Before that, Vitoria’s side were on a run of three consecutive defeats, including a 2-1 loss against Vikingur in the first leg of their Conference League knockout-stage tie in Iceland last Thursday.

Following last week’s disappointment, Panathinaikos will fancy themselves to turn things around in the Conference League as they have won all but one of their last eight matches in all competitions since mid-December.

Ad

Trending

As for Vikingur, Davíd Örn Atlason and Matthías Vilhjálmsson were both on target to hand them a first-leg advantage over Panathinaikos in their Conference League knockout-stage clash last time out.

With that result, Solvi Geir’s men have won three games on the spin, including a 2-0 victory over HK Kópavogur in the curtain-raiser of the 2025 Iceland League Cup.

However, Vikingur will need to be at their best at the Athens Olympic Stadium on Thursday as they have failed to win any of their five away matches in all competitions since the start of November.

Ad

Panathinaikos vs Vikingur Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever encounter between the two teams, with the Iceland outfit claiming a 2-1 victory when they first met in last week’s reverse fixture.

Vikingur are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions, claiming three wins and one draw while scoring nine goals and conceding five in that time.

Panathinaikos have gone 12 back-to-back home matches without defeat in all competitions, picking up nine wins and three draws since October’s 4-1 defeat against Chelsea.

Vikingur are on a run of five consecutive away games without a win, claiming four draws and losing once since a narrow 4-3 victory over ÍA Akranes on October 19.

Ad

Panathinaikos vs Vikingur Prediction

Panathinaikos suffered a slight blow in their European quest in last week's first leg and will be looking to get their campaign back on track at the Athens Olympic Stadium on Thursday.

Vitoria’s men have been rock-solid at home this season and we predict they will turn this tie around with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Panathinaikos 3-1 Vikingur

Panathinaikos vs Vikingur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Panathinaikos to win

Ad

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of Vikingur’s last nine games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of the visitors’ last six outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback