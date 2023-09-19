Panathinaikos vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21, 2023

Panathinaikos and Villarreal kick off their Europa League campaign at the Athens Olympic Stadium on Thursday (September 21). The two sides have been drawn in Group F, alongside reigning Israeli champions Maccabi Haifa and French outfit Stade Rennais.

The hosts maintained their perfect record in the new Super League campaign, as they cruised to a 5-0 win over Panetolikos on Saturday. Ivan Jovanovic’s men have won their opening three Greek top-flight games, scoring nine goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Panathinaikos are featuring in the Europa League for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign, since a 3-1 aggregate loss to Braga in the Champions League playoffs in August.

Villarreal, meanwhile, returned to winning ways in La Liga, coming from behind to see off Almeria 2-1 on Sunday.

Before that, Pacheta’s men were on a run of two straight defeats, losing 4-3 against Barcelona on August 27, five days before suffering a 3-1 defeat at Cadiz.

Villarreal picked up 64 points last season to finish fifth in La Liga and qualify for the Europa League for the first time since the 2020-21 campaign.

Panathinaikos vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two teams, with Villarreal winning one and drawing the other in the 2008-09 Champions League group stage.

Panathinaikos have won three of their last four games across competitions, with a 1-0 loss against Braga on August 29 being the exception.

Villarreal are winless in all but one of their last seven away games since mid-May, losing four.

Panathinaikos have lost just one of their last four home games across competitions, winning twice, this season.

Panathinaikos vs Villarreal Prediction

Buoyed by their comeback win against Almeria, Villarreal's confidence is high. However, Panathinaikos have put together successive impressive displays on the road and should hold out for a share of the spoils against a superior Villarreal side.

Prediction: Panathinaikos 2-2 Villarreal

Panathinaikos vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Villarreal’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of Panathinaikos' last five outings.)