Panathinaikos vs Volos Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16th 2025 

Panathinaikos and Volos will battle for three points in a Greek Super League matchday 23 clash on Sunday (February 16th). The game will be played at the Olympic Stadium of Athens.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a shock 2-1 defeat away to Vikingur Reykjavik in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie. They went behind to David Atlason's 1th-minute strike while Matthias Vilhjalmsson doubled the hosts' lead 11 minutes into the second half. Fotis Ioannidis halved the deficit from the spot in injury time.

The Shamrock will shift their attention to the domestic scene where their last game saw them suffer a 2-0 defeat away to Aris.

Volos, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Panetolikos last weekend. Facundo Perez scored the match-winner in the first minute of injury time.

The loss left them in 12th spot in the table, having garnered 21 points from 22 games. Panathinaikos are third on 43 points.

Panathinaikos vs Volos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Panathinaikos have 12 wins from the last 17 head-to-head games. Volos were victorious once while four games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in November 2024 when Panathinaikos claimed a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture.

The last eight head-to-head games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Volos have won just one of their last seven league games (five losses).

Six of Panathinaikos' last seven games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Panathinaikos are unbeaten in the last 10 head-to-head games (eight wins).

Panathinaikos vs Volos Prediction

Panathinaikos have lost their last three games in all competitions and will be keen to get back to winning ways. Rui Vitoria's side were unbeaten in 15 league games prior to their loss to Aris last weekend and their poor form has seen their title race derail. They now find themselves five points behind table-toppers Olympiacos.

Volos have surprisingly done better on their travels than at home, with 16 of their 21 points this season coming in away games.

We are backing the home side to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Panathinaikos 2-0 Volos

Panathinaikos vs Volos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Panathinaikos to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

