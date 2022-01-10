Panathinaikos wins three in a row to bridge the European qualification gap

Panathinaikos registered their third win on the trot and the first of the new year with a solid 2-0 victory over lower-ranked Aris Thessaloniki.

The win puts them within two points off third and six off second-placed AEK Athens, which are the last two spots for European participation next season.

While none of the Greek clubs can directly participate in the UCL group stages, second and third-ranked teams are allowed participation in the Europa Conference League.

Convincing victory at home

Panathinaikos played their first league game of the new year in front of their home fans and they turned up with purpose.

They took the lead when wingback Juan Carlos crossed the ball from the left for Sebastian Palacios, who safely tucked it into the back of the opponent's net after 14 minutes. The Greens dominated the first half from that point onwards.

At the 37th minute, the home team came close to doubling the lead when Aitor Cantalapiedra's cross was deflected by Christian Ganea. It fell directly to Palacios. However, the forward aimed that shot wide of the far post.

The home team came back into the second half looking to seal the game. However, they had to wait as the visitors launched their own moments of attack.

Christian Lopez's long-range strike almost brought the equalizer. But Lucas Villafanez' last-minute intervention saved the Greens.

The home team had to wait until the 83rd minute to seal the victory. Palacios played a deft cross to Aitor Cantalapiedra in the box who lowered the ball and placed it past their opponent's goalkeeper Julian Cuesta.

Change of fortunes since December

Apart from their game against AEK Athens, the Greens maintained a clean slate for the rest of the month in December. They also managed to progress in the quarterfinals of the Greek Cup.

Hellas Football @HellasFooty



Points are shared in the first Derby of Eternal Enemies of the season in a very tense affair in Piraeus



#OLYPAO | #SLGR FT: Olympiakos 0-0 PanathinaikosPoints are shared in the first Derby of Eternal Enemies of the season in a very tense affair in Piraeus FT: Olympiakos 0-0 PanathinaikosPoints are shared in the first Derby of Eternal Enemies of the season in a very tense affair in Piraeus#OLYPAO | #SLGR https://t.co/HQDgY4Ul9W

Three back-to-back wins have catapulted them from sixth to fourth in the table.

What next for Panathinaikos

They will host their recent Greek Cup opponents Volos in their next game. After that, on the 16th of January, they will welcome Olympiacos to Apostolos Nikolaidis stadium to play their second Greek Derby of the season.

Also Read Article Continues below

The last encounter ended in a draw in October and the Greens will hope to grab a win this time around.

Edited by Diptanil Roy