Panevezys vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd August 2023

Panevezys host Hapoel Be'er Sheva at the ARVI Football Arena in Lithuania on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The Israeli outfit hold a 1-0 advantage from the first leg of the tie, having eked out a narrow victory at home. Shay Elias scored the only goal of the game in the 35th minute as Panevezys were completely shut out.

It was a great recovery from Be'er Sheva, who had been thrashed 6-1 by Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Toto Cup Ligat AI a week earlier.

The Camels reached the group stages of the UEFA Europa Conference League last year. After managing only two wins from six games, they finished third in their group and failed to reach the knockout stages.

Lithuanian side Panevezys' European excursions only began as recently as the 2021-22 season. Since then, they have tried to reach the Conference League group stages twice, failing each time.

After a second qualifying round exit to Vojvodina in their first attempt, Gino Lettieri's side went out in the first qualifying round to Moldova's Milsami Orhei.

Now, Panevezys are on the brink of seeing their hopes of making their European debut dashed once again.

Panevezys vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second meeting between Panevezys and Hapoel Be'er Sheva.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva have won two of their three clashes against Lithuanian teams, while drawing the other.

Panevezys have scored one goal in two games of the 2023-24 season thus far.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva have drawn their last four European games away from home, while failing to score in their most recent two.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva have conceded just one goal in their last five European qualifiers.

Panevezys vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Prediction

Panevezys are relatively new to the European surroundings and don't have the quality to adapt to the rigors of it. Hapoel Be'er Sheva, in comparison, are experienced and could shut out their Lithuanian rivals once again.

Prediction: Panevezys 0-1 Hapoel Be'er Sheva

Panevezys vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hapoel Be'er Sheva to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No