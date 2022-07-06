Panevėžys vs Milsami prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifiers 2022-23

Panevėžys will entertain Milsami at the Aukštaitija Stadium in the first leg of UEFA Europa Conference League first-round qualifying on Thursday.

The home team, who only qualified for the Lithuanian top-flight in the 2018-19 campaign, will be making their second consecutive appearance in the qualifying phase of the competition.

Last season they were drawn alongside Serbian club Vojvodina in the second-round qualifiers. They suffered losses in both legs of the tie, failing to score a single goal in those fixtures.

Milsami are also making their second consecutive appearance in the qualifiers of the competition. They made it to the second round last season, suffering a comprehensive 9-0 defeat against Elfsborg in those matches.

This will be a historic game as it will be the first encounter of any Lithuanian football club with representatives of Moldova in competitions organized by UEFA.

Panevėžys vs Milsami Head-to-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides across all competitions. Neither side have made it to the group stage of any UEFA-affiliated competition so far.

Panevėžys form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L

Milsami form guide (all competitions): N/A (Yet to play a game this season)

Panevėžys vs Milsami Team News

Panevėžys

The home team secured the services of Ronald Misiūnas last week and the defender is in contention to feature in the game. Head coach Valdas Urbonas has announced a 21-man squad for the first leg and as the transfer window is still active, there may still be a few additions before the second leg.

There are no reported absentees for the home side in the first leg fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Milsami

Milsami are free from any absentees for the game as well.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Panevėžys vs Milsami Predicted XIs

Panevėžys (4-4-2): Ignas Driomovas (GK); Linas Klimavičius, Matijus Remeikis, Pijus Širvys, Joshua Akpudje; Ernestas Veliulis, Rokas Stanulevičius, Aironas Trakšelis, Wanderson Melo; Nasko Milev, Ariagner Smith

Milsami (4-3-3): Emil Tîmbur (GK); Petru Racu, Vadim Dijinari, Igor Bondarenco, Vadim Bolohan; Dan Spătaru, Igor Lambarskiy, Alexandru Antoniuc; Gheorghe Andronic, Sergiu Nazar, Mamadou Harouna Camara

Panevėžys vs Milsami Prediction

Panevėžys have been in solid form in the A Lyga this season and currently occupy second spot in the league standings. Milsami have not played a game in over two months and might struggle here. We are backing the hosts to secure a narrow win in this first leg.

Prediction: Panevėžys 2-1 Milsami

