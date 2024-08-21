Panevėzys vs The New Saints Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd August 2024

Panevėzys will welcome The New Saints at Vilniaus LFF Stadionas in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday. The hosts need to up their game to avoid another premature elimination.

Panevėzys were demoted to this competition after they failed to progress beyond the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League. They were knocked out by Maccabi Tel Aviv 5-1 on aggregate. The hosts are going through a rough patch, as they have not won a match in their last eight outings in all competitions.

The Lithuanian side are reaching the playoff round for the first time as they make their fourth appearance in the Conference League. With three defeats in their last five matches, Panevėzys’ struggles may continue in this round. They have also lost thrice in their last five matches at LFF Stadium.

The New Saints won the Welsh top flight last season to earn qualification for the UEFA Champions League but were eliminated in the second qualifying round. They were subsequently transferred to the Europa League, where they failed to progress beyond the third qualifying round before finally joining the Conference League.

The Saints are not in great shape but they look better than the hosts. They will head into the clash on the back of one win and one draw but there are concerns about their road form. The New Saints have lost thrice in their last five trips in all competitions. However, we expect the visitors to take advantage of Panevėzys’ frailty.

Panevėzys vs The New Saints Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Panevėzys have won once in their last 10 matches in all competitions, losing six times.

Panevėzys have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches at home.

Panevėzys have scored five goals and conceded 11 in their last five matches in all competitions.

The New Saints have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five away matches.

Panevėzys have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while The New Saints have won twice, drawn once and lost twice.

Form Guide: Panevėzys – L-D-L-L-D, The New Saints – W-D-L-W-L.

Panevėzys vs The New Saints Prediction

Panevėzys will hope to snap their unimpressive streak thanks to home advantage, but would that be enough to win the fight?

The New Saints, although not in brilliant form, will rely on their superior experience in UEFA competitions to succeed.

The New Saints are expected to prevail based on current form and experience.

Prediction: Panevėzys 1-2 The New Saints

Panevėzys vs The New Saints Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – The New Saints

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: The New Saints to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Panevėzys to score - Yes

