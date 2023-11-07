PAOK vs Aberdeen Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th November 2023 

PAOK host Aberdeen at the Stadio Toumbas in the group stages of the 2023-24 Europa Conference League on Thursday, looking to continue their winning run.

The Greek side have won all three of their games in the competition thus far to claim nine points from a possible nine and sit at the top of Group G.

The White-Blacks beat HJK Helsinki and Aberdeen 3-2 on the road, and on the either side of those wins was a narrow 2-1 defeat of Eintracht Frankfurt at home.

Another victory this week will confirm their place in the knockout stages. PAOK have the momentum, having beaten Olympiacos 4-2 in the Super League Greece last Sunday.

On the other hand, Aberdeen are winless in their European campaign so far, drawing once and losing twice. The Scottish side lost 2-1 to Frankfurt in their first game before holding Helsinki to a 1-1 draw.

On matchday three, when the Dandies were on course to beat PAOK, the Greek outfit pulled off a spectacular comeback to overturn a two-goal deficit and win 3-2.

As a result, Aberdeen are left in third position with their hopes of progression in jeopardy.

PAOK vs Aberdeen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second official clash between PAOK and Aberdeen

Aberdeen have played Greek sides twice, failing to win both: 3-2 loss vs PAOK in this tournament and 3-0 loss vs Panathinaikos in a 2007 UEFA Cup game

After going four games without a win, Aberdeen have won their last two in a row: 4-2 vs Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership and 1-0 vs Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup

PAOK have won four of their last five games in all competitions

Aberdeen's Bijan Miovski is looking to score in his third consecutive European clash

Aberdeen have failed to win their last three away games in Europe

PAOK vs Aberdeen Prediction

PAOK are the form team in the group, having kept a 100 per cent record in the competition so far. Aberdeen have blown hot and cold in comparison, and even threw away a two-goal lead against PAOK in the reverse fixture.

Expect another tough encounter between the two, but PAOK should prevail again.

Prediction: PAOK 2-1 Aberdeen

PAOK vs Aberdeen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PAOK

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes