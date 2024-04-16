PAOK vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | April 17th 2024 

PAOK will host Club Brugge at the Toumba Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League campaign.

The home side are currently pushing for their first league title since the 2018-19 campaign but will once again turn their attention to continental action this week. They played out a 2-2 draw against AEK Athens last time out in the league finding themselves two goals down before Abdul Baba Rahman and Magomed Ozdoev netted twice in the second half to rescue a point for the White-Blacks.

Club Brugge is enjoying a strong run of form at the moment and hopes that they can replicate a similar showing on the European stage on Thursday. They beat Royal Antwerp 3-0 in their last match with three different players getting on the scoresheet including Michael Skoras who netted his first-ever league goal for the club.

The visitors picked up a 1-0 victory in the first-leg clash last week with Hugo Vetlesen scoring the sole goal of the game after just six minutes. They were awarded a penalty kick in the second half which Igor Thiago failed to convert, squandering the chance to ensure surer footing for the Blauw-Zwart ahead of their trip to Greece this week.

PAOK vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the fifth meeting between PAOK and Club Brugge. Both sides have won a game apiece in their previous clashes while their other two matchups ended in draws.

The home side are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.

Club Brugge have scored 20 goals in the Conference League this season. Only their midweek opponents (21) have managed more.

All but one of the Blauw-Zwart's seven league defeats this season have come on the road.

PAOK vs Club Brugge Prediction

The home team is on a run of consecutive winless outings after winning each of their three games prior. They have however won their last two games on home turf and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Club Brugge are on a three-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They have however struggled for results on the road of late and could see their continental ambitions come to an end on Thursday.

Prediction: PAOK 3-1 Club Brugge

PAOK vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PAOK

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matchups)

